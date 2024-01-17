Dakar 2024: Wild penultimate day with 587 kilometres

by Tim Althof - Automatic translation from German
KTM/Marcin Kin

The 2024 Dakar Rally slowly turns onto the home straight on Thursday. The participants only have two stages left to complete in the world's biggest rally-raid adventure in Saudi Arabia.

The eleventh stage is also the penultimate stage of this year's Dakar Rally and the last major special stage. The participants have to complete a total of more than 580 kilometres, 480 of which count towards the overall result of the 46th edition of the world's toughest rally. This is where the preliminary decision should be made.

The showpiece of the second week has the potential to shake up the podium in every category. With a length of almost 500 kilometres, the lion's share of the special stage will take place on barren, rough terrain. It will be the last major physical challenge for the drivers.

On this day, the drivers will drive from al-'Ula, where the 2024 rally began on 5 January, towards Yanbu, where the final day will take place on Friday. Yanbu is an important harbour for Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea in the province of Medina. The city has just over 330,000 inhabitants.

All stages of the 2024 Dakar Rally
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175