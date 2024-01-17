Dakar 2024: Wild penultimate day with 587 kilometres

The 2024 Dakar Rally slowly turns onto the home straight on Thursday. The participants only have two stages left to complete in the world's biggest rally-raid adventure in Saudi Arabia.

The eleventh stage is also the penultimate stage of this year's Dakar Rally and the last major special stage. The participants have to complete a total of more than 580 kilometres, 480 of which count towards the overall result of the 46th edition of the world's toughest rally. This is where the preliminary decision should be made.

The showpiece of the second week has the potential to shake up the podium in every category. With a length of almost 500 kilometres, the lion's share of the special stage will take place on barren, rough terrain. It will be the last major physical challenge for the drivers.

On this day, the drivers will drive from al-'Ula, where the 2024 rally began on 5 January, towards Yanbu, where the final day will take place on Friday. Yanbu is an important harbour for Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea in the province of Medina. The city has just over 330,000 inhabitants.