Dakar, stage 10: Brabec extends lead with victory

On the third-last day of the 2024 Dakar Rally, the Honda riders once again took the stage win. Overall leader Ricky Brabec prevailed in a tight classification.

After the Honda one-two-three on Tuesday, Adrien Van Beveren, Ricky Brabec and Pablo Quintanilla had to open the tenth stage on Wednesday: The circuit with start and finish in al-'Ula led over a total of 609 kilometres, 371 of which were in the special stage.

Ross Branch (Hero), who started the stage in fifth place, initially set the pace, with Brabec taking the lead after around 150 kilometres. His team-mate Van Beveren replaced him at the top, at least in the virtual classification, thanks to the bonus time he had accumulated (4:37 min).

An exciting finish developed in the last third of the stage: in the end, Brabec finished just two seconds ahead of José Cornejo Florimo thanks to a bonus time of 2:25 min. Van Beveren was also only 20 seconds behind in third place and ensured another triple victory for the Honda works team.

Daniel Sanders (Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing), the first representative of the Pierer Group, took fourth place in the daily standings, followed by Rally 2 rider Harith Noah (Sherco).

In the overall standings, Brabec, already a Dakar winner in 2020, extended his lead over Branch (7th place on Wednesday) to almost eleven minutes.

The result is provisional. There may still be changes due to time penalties or credits.