Comments after stage 10: Can Brabec still catch up?

Ricky Brabec, Honda, stage winner and overall leader:

"Me and Adrian [van Beveren] did a good job. We still have two days to go, the team is making a strong impression and I'm at 100 per cent. We have a new bike, I was also a fan of the old one, but the new one is coming into its own. And I think everyone in the team likes the new bike. We are all riding very well. The results speak for themselves. The whole bike is better: chassis, handling, everything - it's a completely new platform. Tomorrow I will invest a lot of energy on the long, rocky stage and get a bit more out of it so that the twelfth stage is a bit more relaxed for me."

Adrien van Beveren, Honda, 3rd place:

"It was said that this stage should be a bit easier than yesterday's, but I'm not so sure about that. When it comes to navigation, they don't do things by halves this year. It was tough and I think I got lost too often. Ricky [Brabec] caught me at the refuelling stop and having him by my side afterwards was a nice boost. I was pushing away at the front and also working for the team, he was always in control and was sometimes able to show me where we should go when I was confused. That was good teamwork. We made a small mistake towards the end, which cost us maybe a minute. But it could have been much worse. We'll see how it goes, there are still two days to go and we have to stay focussed. To finish first with Ricky after leading the way for so long is another solid performance."

Daniel Sanders, GASGAS, 4th place:

"It was quite a slow start for me today because my body was still pretty sore from yesterday. After the refuelling stop I had a little motivational talk with myself and that seemed to work. I was focussed on my road book and I think I hit some points that the others might have missed. So I was able to make up some decent time and come back with a good result after two tough days."

Ross Branch, Hero, 7th place:

"I gave it my all. I made a few small, stupid mistakes. We lost a bit of time but had a good day. Riding with Toby [Price] and 'Quinty' [Quintanilla] was fun. I look up to those guys and I really have a lot of respect for them. I enjoyed it. Ricky [Brabec] has raised the level and is riding well. It will be tough to catch him, but we still have a long day ahead of us. We'll see how it goes and you never stop believing. It's not over until the chequered flag. We'll keep fighting until the end and who knows, maybe we'll get lucky. This is racing, anything can happen over 100 metres. I'll just try my best."

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 10 (17.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 3:51.39 hours

2nd Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +2 sec

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +20

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +47

5th Harith Noah (IND), Sherco, +1:55 min

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +2:33

7th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +3:45

8th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +4:31

9th Mathieu Doveze (F), KTM, +6:12

10th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +6:48

Also:

23rd Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +17:10

Provisional overall standings after stage 10 (17.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 44:45.28 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +10:54 min

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +11:46

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +13:48

5th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +32:43

6th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +42:00

7th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +51:42

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +1:00.34 h

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:39.03

10th Michal Michek (CZ), KTM, +2:29,45

Also:

19th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +5:48.40