Tobias Ebster (KTM): Roadbook stem broken

KTM privateer Tobias Ebster had to improvise on the tenth leg of the dreaded Dakar Rally and put his technical skills to the test.

Red Bull Kini KTM rider Tobias Ebster (26) finished the tenth stage in 23rd position, losing 17:10 minutes to the day's winner Ricky Brabec (Honda). The Dakar newcomer also brought his bike to the finish on Wednesday without any major incidents and leads the so-called "Malle Moto" classification of those riders who have to manage without assistance. In the overall standings, the rider from Zillertal is still in 19th place.

The nephew of Heinz Kinigadner (63) is tough, can still enjoy the event even after the exertions so far and sometimes performs a little stunt in the jump when cameras are nearby.

"I had a lot of fun today and set a really good pace. Unfortunately, my road book stem broke. I had to fix it with cable ties. After a few kilometres it broke again, then I fixed it properly," reported Ebster on Wednesday. "I rode at a good pace after that, but it was difficult to navigate. It wasn't easy, especially at the end through the canyons, but it was fun and I rode at a great speed."

Things got tricky again at the end: "There were a lot of different lanes. Some of the lanes we rode on were the same lanes as the prologue. It wasn't that easy to navigate there - but I didn't have a crash or make a navigation error. Two more days, then we've made it!"

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 10 (17.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 3:51.39 hours

2nd Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +2 sec

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +20

4th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +47

5th Harith Noah (IND), Sherco, +1:55 min

6th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +2:33

7th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +3:45

8th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +4:31

9th Mathieu Doveze (F), KTM, +6:12

10th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +6:48

Also:

23rd Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +17:10

Provisional overall standings after stage 10 (17.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 44:45.28 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +10:54 min

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +11:46

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +13:48

5th Kevin Benavides (RA), KTM, +32:43

6th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +42:00

7th Luciano Benavides (RA), Husqvarna, +51:42

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +1:00.34 h

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:39.03

10th Michal Michek (CZ), KTM, +2:29,45

Also:

19th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +5:48.40