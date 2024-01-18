Preliminary decision made! Advantage Brabec.

Branch (Hero) narrowly wins the day, Brabec (Honda) title a big step closer: The American defends the overall lead and goes into the final day with a lead of over 10 minutes.

It was the day on which a preliminary decision had to be made, and it was the good old game of rabbit versus hedgehog. Ricky Brabec, who was leading the overall standings, was the first to lay down the tracks on the piste, and Ross Branch (Hero) had to take every opportunity to make up seconds, or ideally minutes, on the American.

It was a duel at the highest level, where every second counted. At kilometre 225 of 420, the race was level: at this point, Ross Branch had pulled out as much of a lead over Ricky Brabec on the course as the latter had received in bonuses for leading at this point. (This year, the man in the lead receives a one-second time credit for every kilometre driven in front).

In the end, hunter Ross Branch won the stage, but the hunted Brabec only lost 32 seconds. Frenchman Adrien van Beveren, in third place in the overall standings, was also classified third today. The chances of US rider Ricky Brabec repeating his 2020 victory are therefore good. It would be Honda's first title win since 2021 (Kevin Benavides). Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) won in 2022 and Kevin Benavides on KTM last year.

One less

Nacho Cornejo (Honda), who was on course for the podium for the longest time, lost his chances of a place at the front after just 115 kilometres when he had to work on his Honda for several minutes. The problem: the petrol pump in his front tank had broken, and after the rear tank had run dry, he had to stop to transfer fuel from the front to the rear tank.

This makes the fight for fourth place in the final standings tomorrow exciting: the Chilean Honda rider and Kevin Benavides from Argentina, spearhead of the Pierer Mobility Group with his Red Bull KTM 450 Rally, have moved to within striking distance ahead of the final stage.

The sensation of the day was delivered by the South African Bradley Cox (KTM), who finished 6th on the day, right in the middle of the world leaders, and took the lead in the Rally 2 class with his third win of the day.

Tobias Ebster, now dubbed "Mini Kini" by the international media, finished stage 11 in 27th place and is 20th overall.

The final day of the Dakar 2024 follows tomorrow , with 175 kilometres to be covered onthe loop in Yanbu .

The result is provisional. Theremay still be changes due to time penalties or credits.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage11 (18.1.):

1 .Ross Branch (BW), Hero, 4:51.57 hours

2. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda,+32sec

3. Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +3:17

4. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +4:38

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +6:31

6 .Bradley Cox (RSA), KTM, +8:05

7. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, +9:08

8. Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +12:23

9. Martin Michek (CZE), KTM, +14:27

10. Stefan Svitko (SVK), KTM,+15:47

Furthermore:

27. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +52:41

Provisional overall standings after stage11 (18.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda,49:37.57

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +10:22 min

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda,+14:31

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda,+38:44

5th Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM,+41:19

6th Toby Price (AUS), KTM,+47:59

7thLuciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna,+55:48

8. Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +1:12,25 h

9. Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:54,18

10. Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +2:43,40

Furthermore:

20. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM,+6:40,49