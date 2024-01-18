Tobias Ebster (KTM): Danger due to roadbook defect

KTM privateer Tobias Ebster also held his own on the eleventh leg of the 2024 Dakar Rally and is now on the verge of the most important finish on his debut.

Dakar debutant Tobias Ebster took 27th place on the penultimate stage on Thursday, losing 52:41 minutes on his Kini KTM to the day's winner Ross Branch (Hero). In the overall standings, Honda ace Ricky Brabec is on the verge of his second Dakar victory.

"It was a long day. There were so many stones and it was easy to fall. A lot of riders were thrown, it started at kilometre 20 that the helicopter was there," said the 26-year-old Ebster after the 480 kilometres.

The road book caused major problems for "Mini-Kini": "It threw another rider in front of me. I had to let someone overtake me because my digital roadbook wasn't working. I had to switch to the touchscreen, but it didn't work. That's not so nice when you're travelling so fast and don't know where you're going and what danger you're in."

Then there was another incident: "After the canyon, the road book worked again, but later it didn't work again. Unfortunately, I had to drive a bit behind. Directly in front of me, a Yamaha rider was thrown down heavily. We then stopped for two or three minutes," said the nephew of KTM legend Heinz Kinigadner.

Ebster lost one place in the overall standings on Thursday and is now in P20. However, he still leads in the "Malle Moto" classification for unassisted riders. Another 175 kilometres of special stage await on Friday.

Dakar 2024, provisional result stage 11 (18.1.):

1st Ross Branch (BW), Hero, 4:51.57 hours

2nd Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +32 sec

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +3:17

4th Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +4:38

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +6:31

6th Bradley Cox (RSA), KTM, +8:05

7th Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, +9:08

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +12:23

9th Martin Michek (CZE), KTM, +14:27

10th Stefan Svitko (SVK), KTM, +15:47



Further:

27th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +52:41

Provisional overall standings after stage 11 (18.1.):

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 49:37.57 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +10:22 min

3rd Adrien Van Beveren (F), Honda, +14:31

4th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +38:44

5th Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, +41:19

6th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +47:59

7th Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +55:48

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +1:12.25 h

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:54.18

10th Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +2:43,40



Also:

20th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +6:40.49