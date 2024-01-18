Dakar 2024, stage 12: The grand finale is coming up

by Tim Althof - Automatic translation from German
A.S.O./Frederic Le Floc'h/DPPI

The twelfth stage of this year's Dakar Rally is scheduled for Friday in Saudi Arabia. The drivers and teams must survive the final leg of the major rally event before the chequered flag falls.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

On Friday, the drivers of the 2024 Dakar Rally will embark on the twelfth and final leg of the great rally adventure. After more than 7000 kilometres in total, the finish of the 46th edition of the Dakar will take place in Yanbu.

On the final loop from and to Yanbu along the Red Sea, another 328 kilometres have to be completed before the big winner will be crowned in 2024. The participants started the adventure in al-'Ula on 5 January, with the final 175 kilometres being counted 14 days later.

The final does not present any major difficulties, but could still be decisive. After all, Toby Price was tantalisingly close to his third trophy at the start of stage 14 in 2023, but his twelve-second lead was not enough to keep KTM team-mate Kevin Benavides behind him. He overtook him at the finish line and secured the win.

Ahead of the final day, Honda rider Ricky Brabec is in the lead this year. He has a ten-minute cushion over Ross Branch (Hero), who is still hoping for a miracle for his team. Who will win the toughest rally in the world this year?

All stages of the 2024 Dakar Rally
Stage date Stage Start and finish Overall Classification
Friday, 05.01.24 Prologue Alula > Alula 158 km 28 km
Saturday, 06.01.24 Stage 1 Alula > Al Henakiyah 532 405
Sunday, 07.01.24 Stage 2 Al Henakiyah > Al Duwadimi 662 470
Monday, 08.01.24 Stage 3 Al Duwadimi > Al Salamiya 733 440
Tuesday, 09.01.24 Stage 4 Al Salamiya > Al-Hofuf 631 299
Wednesday, 10.01.24 Stage 5 Al-Hofuf > Shubaytah 727 118
Thursday, 11.01.24 Stage 6 (48h) Shubaytah > Shubaytah 766 532
Friday, 12.01.24
Saturday, 13.01.24 Rest day Riad
Sunday, 14.01.24 Stage 7 Riyadh > Al Duwadimi 873 483
Monday, 15.01.24 Stage 8 Al Duwadimi > Hail 678 458
Tuesday, 16.01.24 Stage 9 Hail > Al Ula 639 417
Wednesday, 17.01.24 Stage 10 Al Ula > Al Ula 609 371
Thursday, 18.01.24 Stage 11 Al Ula > Yanbu 587 480
Friday, 19.01.24 Stage 12 Yanbu > Yanbu 328 175