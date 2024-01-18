Dakar 2024, stage 12: The grand finale is coming up

The twelfth stage of this year's Dakar Rally is scheduled for Friday in Saudi Arabia. The drivers and teams must survive the final leg of the major rally event before the chequered flag falls.

On Friday, the drivers of the 2024 Dakar Rally will embark on the twelfth and final leg of the great rally adventure. After more than 7000 kilometres in total, the finish of the 46th edition of the Dakar will take place in Yanbu.

On the final loop from and to Yanbu along the Red Sea, another 328 kilometres have to be completed before the big winner will be crowned in 2024. The participants started the adventure in al-'Ula on 5 January, with the final 175 kilometres being counted 14 days later.

The final does not present any major difficulties, but could still be decisive. After all, Toby Price was tantalisingly close to his third trophy at the start of stage 14 in 2023, but his twelve-second lead was not enough to keep KTM team-mate Kevin Benavides behind him. He overtook him at the finish line and secured the win.

Ahead of the final day, Honda rider Ricky Brabec is in the lead this year. He has a ten-minute cushion over Ross Branch (Hero), who is still hoping for a miracle for his team. Who will win the toughest rally in the world this year?