Ricky Brabec (Honda) wins Dakar 2024!

For the leader, it was a case of not making any more mistakes on today's final stage and getting the bikes to the finish. For the attackers, it was a case of giving their all once again over the last few kilometres and perhaps making up places after all.

The Pierer Mobility Group riders in particular belonged to the latter group and pushed their 450 Rally hard once again. Kevin Benavides, overall winner of last year's Dakar, took the day's victory ahead of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate Toby Price. Luciano Benavides, a Husqvarna, finished behind him and completed the Pierer podium.

While overall leader Ricky Brabec controlled the pace so as not to jeopardise his second Dakar statue for overall victory, his Honda colleague Adrien van Beveren went on the attack. Ross Branch from Botswana, however, defended his second place on the Hero, sorry: heroically, and for the first time in his career stands on the podium of a Dakar Rally. For the experienced Frenchman van Beveren, who has been riding a semi-private Yamaha for years, it was also his first top three finish on the Dakar.

The votes

Overall winner Ricky Brabec, happy and relieved: "It was such a close race! Only a few minutes decided the victory. The bottom line is that two days made the difference. Yesterday I rode purely on adrenalin. I knew that I would lose the overall victory if Ross caught me. The difficulty today was not to lose focus. But now I've done it, crossed the finish line and won the toughest desert rally for the second time. I'm so happy for the team! From now on, the number 9 will be my lucky number."

Ross Branch, Hero, 2nd place: ""I'm speechless, just over the moon. Congratulations to Ricky, he drove a phenomenal race, faultless every single day. Overall, he was better than me, so congratulations to him. It was a privilege to be able to fight with the guys out there. I still have potential in the camel grass, but at the moment I'm just happy. Happy especially for my young team. What a result for all the hard work! They gave everything so I could have fun out there. Thank you!"

Adrien van Beveren in third place was a little reflective: "The last few years have been incredibly tough with all the bad luck and accidents. But now finally, finally the podium. I gave everything right up to the last metre. More important than third place is that I fought for victory right to the end. I've never been so close to the big goal. My dream is still to win the Dakar one day."

Thanks to today's stage win, the manufacturer statistics look like this: Honda has won 7 of the 12th stages, KTM 3 and Hero 2.

Two riders from the Rally 2 category were incredibly strong today: Argentinian Diego Llamos finished in 5th place, with Frenchman Romain Dumontier right behind him. With Mathieu Doveze and Bradley Cox, a total of four (!) young drivers in the top 10 showed their potential for the future.

Of course, the faultless performance of Tyrolean Dakar rookie Tobias Ebster is particularly pleasing from a German-speaking perspective. Today he again brought his Kini-KTM to the finish line in 19th place and finished his first Dakar in 20th place overall. In the "Original by Motul" class, better known as Malle Moto or the category of genuine riders who still do their own work and don't have a team behind them, this meant a superior victory. Our warmest congratulations!



The result is provisional. Theremay still be changes due to time penalties or credits (although we no longer expect this).

Dakar 2024, provisionalfinalresult:

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 51:30.08 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +10:52 min

3rd Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda,+12:25

4th Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, +38:48

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +45:28

6th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda,+46:38

7th Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna,+53:31

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +1:14.32 h

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:56.28

10th Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +2:48.49



Also:

20. Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +6:46,52







Result stage12 (19.1.):

1st Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 1:48.40 hrs

2nd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +1:00 min

3rd Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +1:14

4th Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +1:25

5th Diego Llanos (ARG), KTM, +3:14

6. Romain Dumontier (ARG), KTM, +3:23

7. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +3:31

8. Mathieu Doveze (F), KTM, +3:36 h

9. Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +4:02

10. Bradley Cox (RSA), KTM,+4:19



Also:

19th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +9:34