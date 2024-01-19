Tobias Ebster (KTM): Definitely not the last Dakar

Tyrolean Dakar rookie Tobias Ebster also brought his Kini-KTM home in one piece on the last day of the notorious desert rally and as class winner, and can now really celebrate.

Tobias Ebster crossed the finish line on the twelfth and final stage of the Dakar Rally without any major incidents and can therefore call himself a Dakar finisher. Not only that: the 26-year-old from Zillertal is the youngest Austrian to achieve this.

On the last day, covering almost 180 kilometres, Ebster took 19th place, with Tobi finishing 20th overall. The Dakar newcomer won the so-called "Malle Moto" classification (Original Motul Class) and is also the fastest rookie.

"The Dakar 2024 is over now. I'm a finisher, I won the Malle Moto, I'm the best rookie and in the top 20 overall," beamed the Tyrolean privateer. "When I think back, the last 20 days were really exhausting. But it was also so much fun."

Ebster, Heinz Kinigadner's nephew, describes the exertions as follows: "Getting up every time and packing everything, putting the tent together, that really was an adventure in itself. Then there was the motorbike to do every day, getting everything ready again. Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me. It was really awesome! The first Dakar is now over and it certainly won't be the last!"

Dakar 2024, provisional final result:

1st Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 51:30.08 hours

2nd Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +10:52 min

3rd Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +12:25

4th Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, +38:48

5th Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +45:28

6th Jose Cornejo (CHL), Honda, +46:38

7th Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +53:31

8th Daniel Sanders (AUS), GASGAS, +1:14.32 h

9th Stefan Svitko (SK), KTM, +1:56.28

10th Martin Michek (CZ), KTM, +2:48,49



Also:

20th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +6:46.52

Result stage 12 (19.1.):

1st Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 1:48.40 hours

2nd Toby Price (AUS), KTM, +1:00 min

3rd Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, +1:14

4th Adrien van Beveren (F), Honda, +1:25

5th Diego Llanos (ARG), KTM, +3:14

6th Romain Dumontier (ARG), KTM, +3:23

7th Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, +3:31

8th Mathieu Doveze (F), KTM, +3:36 h

9th Ross Branch (BW), Hero, +4:02

10th Bradley Cox (RSA), KTM, +4:19



Also:

19th Tobias Ebster (A), KTM, +9:34