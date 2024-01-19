Matthias Walkner: "Listen to the drivers!"

The Dakar winner from Austria analyses the Dakar 2024 from his hospital bed: his heroes, his moments, and what KTM needs to return to the top.

Since 2001, KTM has won the toughest rally in the world 19 times. If you add Sam Sunderland's victory in 2022 on the GASGAS, there have only been two years in which a third-party brand has won: Honda in 2020 and 2021. One can imagine that the 2024 result in Mattighofen/Munderfing will trigger a major rethink: Two Hondas on the podium, plus the Indian manufacturer Hero. 38 minutes behind the leaders - even with all the bad luck with injuries and the retirement of Sam Sunderland due to an improperly tightened oil drain plug and the resulting engine damage: the result is well below the expectations of the team from Austria, which has dominated for decades.

It will need a new motorbike to be able to hold its own against the stronger competition. While the 450 Rally was more or less on the pace on sand, the riders of the Pierer Mobility Group fell further and further behind the rougher the terrain became.

Matthias Walkner was in close contact with his team throughout the Dakar. He was directly connected to all team channels via Whatsapp & Co. We asked him to analyse a Dakar that he had imagined differently for many reasons.

How do you see the sporting outcome of this Dakar?

We all know that this is not our ambition. It was the worst result for KTM in 23 years. There's no need to sugarcoat it. It's not what we had expected. But the result reflects the reality: we are further away from Honda than we thought. They have done a really, really good job with their new motorbike. And to be fair, we also have to congratulate Hero: Ross Branch had the chance to win the overall until the penultimate day. It's very impressive what this Indian manufacturer, which operates with a small team from Rosenheim, has managed to pull together on this Dakar.

What can KTM learn from this defeat?

In my opinion, it is important to focus more on the riders. We've been aware of our problems and deficits on the bike for three years. We've made constant improvements, but it looks like the steps were far too small. Now we have to do something radical. At the moment you are fighting with blunt weapons compared to the competition.

How do you change that?

It's important that we all sit down together and turn the right screws in order to think in a solution-orientated way. If anyone can do that, it's KTM. Our people have the expertise to create a huge bike in a very short space of time. We have a lot of good people in the company, also thanks to synergies and new knowledge from MotoGP. If the relevant people sit down with us riders and listen to us carefully, I am absolutely convinced that we will be fighting for victory again in 2025.

Who is your personal Dakar hero?

It's difficult to name just one person. For me, every single person who finishes the Dakar is a hero, without exception! But logically, my contact with my team-mates is the closest. We wrote to each other every day. I suffered with them and experienced at first hand how they gave their all every day. And yet they couldn't keep up with this enormous pace. Perhaps my greatest hero was Daniel Sanders on his GASGAS. If you saw his broken femur six months ago and know the X-ray images, if you know that he could only start preparing a month before the Dakar, if you know that the femur is still not fully healed, if you can estimate the risk of the consequences of a fall: he really did a tremendous job.

Did you think he could finish the Dakar?

I wasn't even sure he could start it! But he gritted his teeth and pulled it off. What a fighter! And I'm not just saying that because we're really good friends and he's my camper-buddy. The action with the Walkner doll in the paddock, in whose person he practically took me with him - Daniel is simply a super guy and I'm incredibly proud of his performance. Also a hero for me: the way underdog Ross Branch performed against the Goliaths was tremendous. Kevin Benavides broke his shin the day before my injury, went home straight away and had it fixed quickly - not ideal preparation either. And now he's the best driver in the Pierer Mobility Group. Respect and esteem for him too. You can see what he's made of.

Did you have a personal wow moment when you thought: How is that possible?

The first day, when Ross Branch gave the whole pack 10 minutes, was very impressive. When you see that the podium at the end, after two weeks of racing, is separated by just 12 minutes, you realise what a house number that was - also because all the drivers were able to choose good starting positions that day. And I'd like to mention Mason Klein's performance at the start. He switchedfrom KTM to the Chinese manufacturer Kove . He had to lead the way and navigate. I wouldn't have put his performance on this package past him.

How do you rate Tobias Ebster's performance?

Little things like crashes and their consequences, teething troubles like everyone experiences on their first Dakar - all that is completely normal and part of every Dakar premiere. Tobias Eb ster did very, very well. He did his best every day, was able to make his mark and, above all, I liked the joy and the sparkle in his eyes with which he mastered his first Dakar. He should be very, very proud to have reached the finish. If he continues like this, he has a bright future ahead of him in this difficult and tough sport.