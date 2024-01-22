Tobias Ebster (KTM): Friends won and lost

Tobias Ebster completed his first Dakar on Friday and experienced pretty much everything that can happen in the world's most feared rally on his first start. The Tyrolean finished P20 in the overall motorbike standings, he won the so-called "Malle Moto" classification for those riders who manage without assistance and he was the best rookie in 2024. P9 on one of the stages was also an exclamation mark.





Between tidying up the tent every day and servicing the motorbike, the 26-year-old from the Zillertal tortured himself over the twelve stages. He suffered a cracked rib early on in the race. The painkillers then almost pulled him off his bike during a bout of weakness. Spanish rider Carles Falcon (45), one of Ebster's classmates, also died of his injury in hospital. All of this was more than tough stuff.





"I lost friends and made new ones," says Ebster. For the nephew of KTM icon Heinz Kinigadner (63), it was definitely not his last time at the Dakar. "A madness, where should I stop, where should I start? In any case, it was the best time I've ever had!"





"That's alright, Tobi!"

"It was tough, and of course there was also a point where I had to say I couldn't go on. I was never able to ride a motorbike between October and the start of the rally because of the injuries. I' ve simply worked too much and too hard over the last few years to postpone everything now . There were a lot of sleepless nights. I was in pain - every day. But I knew I wouldn't give up!"





Ebster often motivated himself on the motorbike. It sounded like this: "Go Tobi - you can do it! Come on, it's only another 200 kilometres, 100 kilometres. You're doing great - keep going, don't give up!"

