Matthias Walkner (KTM) is discharged from hospital

Red Bull KTM desert hero Matthias Walkner will be discharged from the accident hospital in Graz on Friday and will now enter the rehabilitation phase. But what's next in terms of sport?

Austrian KTM star Matthias Walkner, who crashed heavily in training for the dreaded Dakar Rally in California at the beginning of December, has taken another step on his road to recovery. These days Walkner will be discharged from the accident hospital in Graz for rehab, where he spent Christmas.

As a reminder, the 37-year-old was transferred from California to Graz shortly before Christmas, where a team of specialists carried out several operations on his maltreated left leg. Walkner had suffered several serious injuries to his knee and calf as well as comminuted fractures in the ankle area of his left leg during training in the Californian desert - even an amputation was on the cards at the time.

It is now clear that the 2018 Dakar winner's left foot has been saved and the Red Bull KTM factory rider is happy about the next step on his road back. One thing is now clear: after his recovery, the rider from Kuchl definitely wants to get back on his motorbike.

The Salzburg native had ruled out a return shortly after the brutal crash, but now it sounds completely different. From Walkner's point of view, however, this should only happen under certain conditions. "In the meantime, I'm already thinking that it would be cool to race again and see my team," explained Walkner on Wednesday in Graz. "But I only want to start again if I'm competitive."

What happens now? Walkner will be discharged from hospital on Friday and can spend a few days at home high above Kuchl. Then it's time to pack his bags for work at the Tobelbad rehabilitation centre near Graz.

Walkner was recently visited once again by ski star and fellow sufferer Max Franz (34), who, exuberant at his own progress, even took up the challenge of a hand-stopped wheelchair race down the hospital corridor.

In the medium term, Hiasi can also imagine a permanent switch to four wheels, as demonstrated by former motorbike winners Stéphane Peterhansel, Nani Roma and Cyril Despres. At the 2023 Oasis Rally, he was a co-driver in a buggy for the first time, "and it was great fun."

Should he one day switch from two to four wheels, the goal will of course be to do so as a driver. "But maybe it wouldn't be a bad idea to try it out as a co-driver alongside a fast man in my first year, just like Marc Coma guided F1 world champion Fernando Alonso through the desert a few years ago. I could certainly bring qualities to a team. The more perspectives you get to know, the more complete you become. After that, I would have to see if I have the necessary speed on four wheels. I've already done well in various road races in the past, for example as a guest entrant in the Porsche Supercup at the Red Bull Ring in 2018. If one day I get the chance to prove myself on four wheels at the Dakar, I certainly wouldn't say no."