Strong: Al-Attiyah and Loeb with Prodrive in 2024

Five-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah will contest the 2024 edition of the world's toughest off-road rally race in a Prodrive Hunter when the rally returns to Saudi Arabia next January. Over the past two decades, the Qatari has become one of the rally's best-known and best-loved personalities and his 20th appearance in the Dakar Rally, which he won for the fifth time this year, is imminent. Al-Attiyah's move to Prodrive after five years with Toyota was to be expected.

Al-Attiyah's first Dakar victory came in 2011 and was followed by two more wins in South America (2015 and 2019) as well as full marks in 2022 and 2023 when the Dakar moved to the Middle East. As well as having the chance to make it three wins in a row, the 52-year-old will be looking to make the Prodrive Hunter the fourth different car he has driven to victory in the rally.

He explained, "The Prodrive Hunter is a sensational car. I think after three Dakar Rally appearances already and two second places, it is now time for this car to win the Dakar. I want to be part of Dakar history. The best way to do that is to win with four different brands."

With Al-Attiyah, co-driver Mathieu Baumel has been in the passenger seat for his last four wins, with the duo's understanding of each other seeming telepathic at times as the Frenchman reads the roadbook and Al-Attiyah races across the dunes. The pair's success was not limited to the Dakar, as they are also winners of the 2022 and 2023 FIA World Rally Raid Championship driver and co-driver titles.

Al-Attiyah's move to Prodrive continues the team's philosophy of bringing together the best drivers in the world with one of the most advanced cross-country rally cars ever. The Prodrive Hunter is designed to traverse any terrain at high speed, from rocky roads to open desert, sand dunes and mountain passes, while it is also powered by a new sustainable fuel - Prodrive EcoPower - that reduces its carbon emissions by 80 per cent to combat climate change.

His new teammate, nine-time record rally champion Sébastien Loeb, who finished second behind Al-Attiyah in the last two editions, will share the Prodrive paddock with Al-Attiyah in the Dakar 2024 bivouacs.

Al-Attiyah added: "This is the first time I will be teammates with Sébastien Loeb in the Dakar, but I already know him very well. He is really a great driver and the speed he showed in the Dakar. The Dakar the last two years has been incredible. I hope one of us can win the Dakar in 2024."

The fifth edition of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia begins on 5 January 2024 with a race distance of 5,000 kilometres spread over 12 timed special stages, starting from the thousand-year-old city of Al Ula and heading across the country towards the Empty Quarter, finishing in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, where competitors hope to see the chequered flag fly on 19 January.

As well as rally victories around the world, Al-Attiyah is the only Dakar driver with an Olympic medal, having won a bronze for Qatar in the men's clay pigeon shootout in London 2012. He revealed, "2024 looks like a special year. Not only do I have the chance to compete in my seventh Olympic Games, but I also have the chance to win the Dakar with a fourth different manufacturer."