Dakar: Red Bull Junior Quintero with Toyota

The 21-year-old Red Bull junior Seth Quintero is moving up and will start the next Dakar Rally at the beginning of January 2024 in a Toyota Hilux in the elite T1 class.

The young American has now been handed the keys to a Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+. This means he will move up from the T3 category to the T1 category. While Quintero makes his four-wheel-drive debut, Toyota is aiming for its third Dakar victory in a row. The team is also relying on Lucas Moraes, the surprise driver of this year's Dakar Rally who finished on the podium.

The driving talent of Quintero, a graduate of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team, and the Brazilian driver Moraes in combination with the desert racing expertise of Toyota Gazoo Racing are an interesting line-up for the upcoming Dakar. The Japanese manufacturer has won the last two T1+ races at the Dakar. For Quintero and Moraes, this is the best possible platform for success.

Quintero was delighted with his promotion: "I'm addicted to progress, obsessed with it, and this promotion to T1+ is all I've been thinking about for some time."

Quintero secured his opportunity at the wheel of a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Hilux by winning this year's T3 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) title with his German co-driver Dennis Zenz. Now the Californian racer is moving up from the T3 division to compete against legends in the T1+ class at the Dakar.

"I've always had full speed during short stints, but now I've learnt to keep going for a fortnight at a time," Quintero continued.

Quintero will compete for the first time with his Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ this weekend at the Dubai International Baja (10 - 12 November). Then comes the Dakar Rally (5 - 19 January).

Lucas Moraes will drive together with Quintero for Toyota Gazoo Racing at the 2024 Dakar. The 32-year-old Brazilian driver was a revelation at the last Dakar when he finished third in his rookie year. Victories at the Rally dos Sertões in his native Brazil had already labelled Moraes as a special talent in his home country. He fulfilled this promise as a private driver with Overdrive Racing on his Dakar debut when he became the first Brazilian to finish the rally in a Toyota Hilux on the T1+ podium.

"My first Dakar experience was difficult because I learnt about strategy on the fly," said Moraes.

Now Moraes and co-driver Armand Monleon will represent the reigning Dakar champions Toyota Gazoo Racing in the next edition of the rally. Moraes can't wait to show the world what he can do behind the wheel of the official Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+. "To be honest, it's a dream come true for any driver to be part of a Dakar team like Toyota Gazoo Racing," said Moraes.

Quintero and Zenz were part of the first year of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team programme. In the run-up to the Dakar 2020, the first global talent search for the off-road stars of the future was launched with the aim of promoting the next generation to the top class. In four short years, the programme has already brought a number of young, hungry and talented riders such as Cristina Gutiérrez and Mitch Guthrie Jr. to the threshold of competing in the Dakar's premier class.

The Junior Team Programme places drivers and co-drivers in the T3 and T4 categories and provides them with a professional platform to compete in a global calendar of legendary races. The programme's recent successes include a dominant 1-2-3 result in the T3 class of this year's Dakar and a podium finish in the W2RC 2023, led by Quintero.

"The whole year has been a wild battle. I just kept my head down every kilometre, even when the kitchen sink was overturned," continued Quintero.

The ultimate goal of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team is to bring young riders to the T1+ race of the Dakar. After Seth moves up to the big leagues in 2024, Cristina Gutiérrez, also from the Junior Team, will join Dacia to compete in the T1+ class at the 2025 Dakar. Further proof that the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team is paving the way for the talented driver generation of tomorrow.

Toyota Gazoo Racing is also supporting youth as they look to buck the trend of experienced drivers winning the Dakar with their fresh driver line-up for 2024. Moraes was the first driver under the age of 40 to stand on the Dakar podium for more than a decade last year. In fact, only three riders under 40 have won the Dakar in the last three decades. If Quintero wins in 2024, he would be the youngest ever winner in the T1+ division and the first winner from the United States.

"The next Dakar will be a great race, with our young team competing against the older guys. I think we can do something special," noted Moraes. (Red Bull)