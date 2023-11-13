First victory for Nasser Al-Attiyah in the Prodrive Hunter

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel have secured their first victory in the Prodrive Hunter at the Dubai International Baja, in only their second event in the car they drove for the first time just three weeks ago. Five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah and Baumel, who had been driving the Toyota Hilux since 2015 until a few weeks ago, also won the 2023 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas with this maiden victory. Their success is the perfect springboard for one of the jewels of motorsport, the Dakar Rally, the next event for Prodrive and the Qatari-French team in January 2024.

The Dubai Baja was held over three days in the dunes surrounding the city, with the organisers adding extra navigational elements to make the competition difficult for all participating motorbikes and cars. These route additions posed no problem for the Nasser Racing team, proving once again that the Prodrive Hunter T1+ is at the top of the rally-raid field, with Prodrive presenting modifications and revisions to all its partner teams at each rally event.

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Nasser Racing: "The Dubai Baja was a fantastic rally for us with our new Prodrive Hunter. We really enjoyed being in the car as we worked hard to get a good result for the team as well. We have learnt a lot for the next step, the Dakar. Many thanks to the team for bringing the car here and designing it so that we can get this win. It's a great start to get this win and prepare for the Dakar and yes, I think we can do it in Saudi Arabia to win the Dakar in January. We can hardly wait."

Several Prodrive Hunters will be competing in Saudi Arabia at the Dakar Rally in early January 2024. Al-Attiyah and Baumel will compete in the Hunter together with Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin from Bahrain Raid X Rally Team.