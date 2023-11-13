Timo Gottschalk second in Dubai and in the World Cup

Timo Gottschalk and his Saudi Arabian chauffeur finish second in the overdrive Toyota Hilux at the Dubai International Baja and in the World Cup, Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz impress at their first appearance in the Hilux.

Overdrive Racing's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk finished second overall at the Dubai International Baja and that was enough to confirm second place in the FIA World Cup standings for cross-country Bajas. Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk won the final stage and ended their part-time season in the FIA World Cup with victory in Italy and second places in Portugal and Dubai.

Al-Rajhi said: "We won the last stage. We caught Seth Quintero after 60 kilometres, overtook him and kept pushing. We did a good job. It was a nice event."

Juan-Cruz Yacopini and Daniel Oliveras were fourth fastest on the final stage, which put the Argentinian and the Spaniard in third place overall in the general classification. "There were no problems on the last stage and the car worked really well," said Yacopini. "It's the last time I'll drive the car this year and it's been a great year for me. I became a platinum driver, third in the cross-country championship (W2RC) and fourth in the Bajas World Championship. I learnt day by day. Thanks to Dani, my family and the whole team at Overdrive for the great job."

Toyota Gazoo Racing announced a few days before the start that Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz would join the team for the 2024 Dakar Rally, and the recently crowned W2RC T3 champions impressed at the final round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. The American and German were in second place overall at the start of the final stage, but a broken rear differential meant they were unable to finish the final section and dropped to 16th in the standings as a result of time penalties.

The event kicked off on Friday evening with a two-kilometre prologue in Dubai's Festival City, which took place in the dark for the first time and attracted a large number of spectators. Al-Rajhi, Quintero and Yacopini followed Al-Attiyah in second, third and fourth place.

Al-Rajhi said: "Everything went well for us, but we lost a few seconds on the bends because we didn't have any extra light. As I used to be a WRC driver, I have often driven in night races, many stages on snow and ice at night, such as the Arctic Rally. Many super special stages of the WRC took place at night!"

Saturday's second stage through the Al-Qudra desert was split into two competitive sections of 84.33km and 84.58km by a neutralisation or non-competition zone. Quintero gave the lie to his lack of experience in the Toyota Hilux, setting the second fastest time behind Al-Attiyah. The W2RC T3 champion was 58.8 seconds behind the Qatari at the night stop.

Quintero said: "It was a super great day. It was my first time driving the Toyota Hilux T1+ in a race and it was honestly incredible. The expectations weren't very high, but we exceeded them. The stage was quite slow and it was quite bumpy in the dunes and the navigation was difficult."

Al-Rajhi crossed the finish line in third place, with Krotov and Chabot in fourth and sixth, but Yacopini dropped over 20 minutes and slipped to eighth overall.

The third stage also ran through the Al-Qudra desert and included two competitive sections of 84.90km and 83.72km before heading back to Festival City for the finish ceremony. Al-Rajhi took the win by more than two minutes ahead of Baja winner Al-Attiyah, with Yacopini in third place.