Audi's dress rehearsal for the 2024 Dakar Rally

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Audi Final test run in the south of France concludes preparations for the Dakar Rally at the beginning of January 2024, all three driver teams in action, further extended component protection was the focus.

Audi will enter Formula 1 with the Sauber team in 2026. Winning the Dakar Rally (5 - 19 January 2024) is high on Audi's agenda and is virtually a must as a farewell.



Last big test before the 2024 Dakar Rally: Team Audi Sport put the Audi RS Q e-tron through its final test in the south of France. The three Audi driver pairings Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz carried out the final fine-tuning. Prior to Audi's third start at the Dakar Rally, the engineers focussed on the further extended validation of all components.



The three driver pairings covered a total of over 900 kilometres during the five-day test at the Château de Lastours site. "We have now completed our development tasks and are concentrating on the remaining logistical work until January," says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. "We have prepared ourselves as well as possible, but the Dakar Rally remains the most ambitious and by far the most difficult task on the calendar and we approach it with great respect. A big thank you already to the entire team and to our drivers and co-drivers for the work they have done to date for this very demanding challenge."



Under the leadership of Technical Director Dr Leonardo Pascali, the engineers focused on quality assurance. The innovative Audi RS Q e-tron is characterised by its electric drive with high-voltage battery and energy converter. The battery system and other components of the highly efficient and low-emission concept had to pass the final endurance tests on the site between Narbonne and Perpignan on the French Mediterranean coast.



"Logistically, this site was ideal for us to reach and allowed us to react quickly if we needed anything from Germany," summarised Pascali. "We revalidated all assemblies and systems, both the parts taken over from the previous model and the newly developed ones. The aim was to fulfil the specified quality standards for all areas." At the same time, the drivers were able to confirm the set-up of the RS Q e-tron for the Dakar Rally, which was developed over the course of the season, on a different terrain.



"We were able to work through all the points we addressed," said Sven Quandt, Team Principal of Q Motorsport. "Our drivers and engineers have put the cars for the Dakar Rally through their paces. Carlos, Mattias and Stéphane are satisfied. They have even run in some of the spare parts with their cars. We're going to the Dakar Rally with excitement but peace of mind. All of them have shown that they are real team players. They tackle their tasks with determination and consistency. This increases confidence for the Dakar Rally." (Audi)

