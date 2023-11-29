Greatly improved Audi RS Q e-tron at the Dakar Rally

Audi is improving the RS Q e-tron once again: ahead of its third outing at the Dakar Rally, the rally prototype with its pioneering electric drive with high-voltage battery and energy converter is receiving innovations in many areas. The Audi driver team with Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz will benefit from numerous detailed improvements in January 2024. The new ideas make the RS Q e-tron safer, more reliable, more comfortable, slightly lighter and reduce maintenance times for the team.

In January 2024, Audi will be taking on the world's toughest desert rally for the third time with its low-emission vehicle. "Our drivers and co-drivers have shown what the RS Q e-tron is fundamentally capable of with six stage wins and 22 other one-day podium finishes at the Dakar Rally since 2022," says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. "Now it's about showing our performance as consistently as possible so that we can fight for top positions."

Audi Sport has analysed the previous outings, identified weak points and set clear priorities for further development. Dr Leonardo Pascali, the new technical director of the project, and his development team have focused on five areas since early summer.

Safety: further improving the high level

The accidents involving Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz at the Dakar Rally have prompted Audi to further improve safety. "Our aim was to reduce the maximum vertical acceleration on landings after big jumps," says Dr Leonardo Pascali. By working with springs, dampers and the limit stop in the chassis, the engineers have better distributed some of the load over time. This enables optimum control of the platform, which is so important for the overall performance of the car. The new seat foams make a second contribution. They help to distribute the load on the driver and front passenger over a longer period of time and thus reduce the load peaks.

The developers have specifically focussed on the material stiffness and the geometries of the foams and have also taken into account the influence of the cockpit temperature on the stiffness of the foams. Those responsible also focussed on protecting the occupants after a hard frontal landing, such as the second accident involving Carlos Sainz hitting the nose of the vehicle at the 2023 Dakar Rally. The CFRP crash box at the front end of the chassis structure is now longer, without compromising the slope angle that is so important off-road. It absorbs the energy generated in such accidents better than before.

Reliability: clever details for a great whole

The Audi RS Q e-tron is a very reliable racing car even in the toughest conditions: all three cars crossed the finish line at the first Dakar in 2022. The fact that two of the three cars did not finish in 2023 had no technical reasons, but was due to accidents. As the complex drive technology in particular is fundamentally mature, Audi Sport can concentrate on the details when it comes to reliability. Previously, penetrating stones got caught between the rim bed, brake disc and steering knuckle. In some cases, they caused considerable damage and required time-consuming wheel changes on more than one occasion. New fastening elements for the wheel carrier allow greater clearance so that the stones can be thrown out more easily. At the same time, Audi Sport is now using more robust wheel rims. More stable sidewalls also make the new generation of tyres from standard supplier BF Goodrich less sensitive.

Comfort: better shielding for greater concentration

Audi relies on particularly experienced, well-rehearsed and efficient driver-co-driver pairings. To make their strenuous work easier, the engineers have optimised the acoustic shielding as well as the sealing of the cockpit. A modified front bonnet repels swirling mud and water better. This keeps the windscreen cleaner.

Performance: ideas in many areas

From the chassis to the software, from the body to the electric drive: the engineers have looked at various aspects to make the Audi RS Q e-tron even more powerful within the framework of the regulatory requirements. Working with the shock absorbers and springs helped the team to tune the components even better. In order to get even closer to the minimum weight of 2,100 kilograms with the increasing weight of the new, more robust tyres, various components have been weight-optimised. This applies to the rear body cover as well as the smaller brake callipers, but also the footrest for the co-driver. The regulations also slightly shift the power-to-weight ratio balance between Audi's T1U model and its opponents in the T1 class: the 263 kW maximum output of the electric motors at the start of the 2023 season (including efficiency coefficient) became 271 kW during the Dakar Rally following a change to the regulations. The value will rise to 286 kW in January 2024. At the same time, the regulations will increase the weight of the competing T1 models by 10 kilograms to 2,010 kilograms.

Maintenance times: shorter work, better results

In the search for improvements, the Audi Sport development team also analysed the daily maintenance work during the rally events. Thanks to many practical ideas in the detail area, a number of work steps have now been simplified. For example, modified screw connections, improved tool holders, optimised filling devices for operating fluids, new closure solutions for body parts and screw connections instead of gluing contribute to simplified and faster servicing.

"Our engineering team has further improved the RS Q e-tron with many creative solutions," says Head of Motorsport Rolf Michl. "The driver and co-driver, as well as all mechanics and engineers, will benefit from the imaginative ideas. We feel optimally prepared for the Dakar Rally." Since the middle of the year, Audi has successively incorporated the changes and started trialling them in tests, thus ensuring that all innovations will be released in time for the 2024 Dakar Rally. (Audi)