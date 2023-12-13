New Toyota Hilux and teams ready for 2024

The team will compete in the 2024 Dakar with five crews, including two rookie drivers, taking on the toughest car rally in the world. This will be the largest line-up TGR has ever fielded at the legendary Dakar Rally, combining the unrivalled experience of Giniel de Villiers with the undeniable speed of Lucas Moraes and Seth Quintero. Toyota also confirms that both Moraes and Quintero, along with their co-drivers, will compete in the 2024 season of the W2RC. The Dakar Rally will be the first round of the 2024 W2RC and therefore a crucial rally for TGR's two confirmed W2RC teams: Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon and Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz.

Lucas Moraes was the revelation of the 2023 Dakar, running in second place for most of the rally in a privately entered Toyota Hilux, but eventually having to settle for third overall, making him one of the most successful rookies in Dakar Rally history. This year, the young Brazilian will team up with Spaniard Armand Monleon, who first contested the Dakar on a motorbike before switching first to SSVs and now to the highest class of rally-raid racing.

Quintero has been described as a rally-raid prodigy and one of the biggest talents in the current pool of young drivers. His undeniable pace, along with a depth of experience that belies his youth, make him one of the hottest prospects and TGR is excited to see what the fast young driver can achieve behind the wheel of the new GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U. He will have German co-driver Dennis Zenz at his side in the car. They will be completing their fourth Dakar together.

Both young teams will try to benefit from the experience of Giniel de Villiers, who won the Dakar Rally in 2009. De Villiers has an unrivalled record in this event, having completed 20 Dakars to date. He has finished in the top 10 19 times, achieved eight podium places and 15 top five finishes. His partner will once again be Dennis Murphy from South Africa.

They will be joined by the young racing sensation Saood Variawa and his co-driver Francois Cazalet. The final crew in the line-up are Guy Botterill and co-driver Brett Cummings. Cummings is a familiar face in the team as he is normally co-driver to Henk Lategan, who is unable to compete due to a shoulder injury sustained in a serious accident in South Africa earlier this year.

New GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U

The new car is 100 mm wider than its predecessor and features several improvements. Special attention has been paid to the suspension and the air conditioning system has been moved for greater efficiency. In addition, the car has been equipped with a new cooling package. Toyota's focus on quality, durability and reliability was a key factor in the development of the new car. Therefore, the car has been constantly developed throughout the year and the TGR teams have completed almost 30,000 kilometres of racing and testing in the 2023 W2RC and South African season.

Newly developed biofuel

At the same time, the team has also integrated its plans for a more sustainable future, with a view to the Dakar Future project. As part of its commitment to this project, the TGR Dakar team has entered into a partnership with Repsol to achieve the required targets well ahead of the 2026 deadline.

Repsol supplies TGR with fuels made from 70% renewable sources. This involves the use of advanced biofuels that reduce the carbon footprint by at least 70% compared to conventional petrol. These renewable fuels were developed and produced in the Repsol Technology Laboratory in Madrid from renewable waste materials such as used cooking oil. They have been produced in facilities certified under the ISCC EU sustainability scheme and the raw materials and production processes comply with the sustainability requirements of the European Renewable Energy Directive.

TGR has been a comprehensive research and development partner to Repsol over the last 18 months. The Repsol Renewable Fuel 70R+ was first tested on the test bench and then extensively tested in practice at various locations. The final tests before the Dakar were recently completed in Namibia. The mixture used by the team was formulated exclusively for TGR in accordance with FIA regulations.

The Dakar 2024 starts on 5 January with a short prologue near the northern town of Alula. The prologue will be followed by six challenging stages, including an innovative "48-hour chrono" stage, which is essentially an extended marathon stage. This is followed by the traditional rest day, which again takes place in the Saudi capital Riyadh (13/01/2024). Six more stages will take the rally back to the northern part of the country before the event ends in the coastal town of Yanbu on 19 January.

Lucas Moraes says: "The Dakar 2023 was an incredible experience for me. To be on the podium on my first attempt was just great and although it would have been nice to stay in second place until the end, I was also thrilled with third place. More importantly, it gives me the confidence that I'm capable of maintaining the necessary pace throughout the rally and I'm looking forward to competing strongly at the 2024 Dakar. At the same time, I've learnt a lot from my various racing activities this year and I'm looking forward to building on this as part of TGR's W2RC squad for 2024."

Seth Quintero says: "Moving up from SSV to the fastest rally raid car in the world is very exciting for me. I've basically worked my way up through the ranks and 2024 will be my first chance to compete with the biggest names in the sport. The new version of the GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U has impressed me and I'm confident we can keep up with the competition right from the start."

Giniel de Villiers adds: "The Dakar Rally is undoubtedly the highlight of the year. What makes it so exciting for me is the fact that I am closely involved in the development of each new version of the Hilux and seeing everything come together in the rally is very satisfying. I remain as competitive as ever and will be aiming for a solid performance in January. I know the car is good, the team is good and I feel inspired to do my best at Dakar 2024." (Toyota)