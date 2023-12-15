Dacia-Clou: Dakar Rally 2025 with Loeb and Al-Attiyah

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Renault-LAT Dacia wants to go all out when it enters the 2025 Dakar Rally. In addition to Sébastien Loeb, the Romanian Renault subsidiary has also signed five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah for the off-road premiere.

Dacia will have a real dream team in 2025: After Sébastien Loeb, Nasser Al-Attiyah, the reigning W2RC champion, has been signed up for Dacia's Dakar premiere. Can we at Rally-Raid put together a better line-up than this? On Tuesday, Dacia officially announced the presence of Nasser Al-Attiyah in its ranks from the 2025 season for the Dakar and the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC). The reigning champion of the discipline, who left Toyota at the end of 2023 to join Prodrive, will therefore complete Dacia's marathon squad alongside Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez Herrero.



Always accompanied by his co-driver Matthieu Baumel, Nasser Al-Attiyah, 52 years old and five-time winner of the Dakar, will officially compete with the brand from the test phases planned for 2024. The three crews will test a prototype of the brand on the tracks of next year's Morocco Rally using synthetic fuel.



"I am so happy to be part of the Dacia family," declared Nasser Al-Attiyah with a dash of publicity. "It's a beautiful brand, I see it all over the world. I want to work for this manufacturer in my region, in the Middle East. I will try to do my best. It's a great opportunity to take part in the Dakar with Dacia. I think it will be a good team. We will try to win in the first year with this dream team. I have a lot of respect for Sébastien and Cristina, I have a good relationship with both of them. "



Dacia will present the Dakar programme on 30 January 2024.