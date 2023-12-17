Loeb wants to finally win at the eighth Dakar start

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull After four podium finishes, Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter T1 is finally hoping for victory in his eighth start at the Dakar Rally: "We have all the ingredients to win there." SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Will the "8" be his lucky number at the Dakar Rally? Sébastien Loeb will certainly have to ask himself this question a few days before he flies to Saudi Arabia to take part in the 2024 Dakar (5 - 19 January). So far, the Alsatian-born and Swiss-by-choice has been on the verge of triumph several times, but has often had problems that slowed his pace.



Despite the bad luck he has suffered, the nine-time world rally champion has four podium finishes in seven appearances, including three second places. A fine result for someone whose rally raid is not his favourite discipline. So when the time comes to tackle the eighth start, Sébastien Loeb is ready to finally claim his first victory at the Dakar.



"It's true that I've been on the podium at the Dakar a few times," he recalls. "Last year we had a great second week and won all the stages. This allows us to see that we have the performance and the ability to fight for victory. It's never easy to win the Dakar. You have to be able to bring everything together, navigation, reliability, control. It's difficult to make a prediction, but I think we have all the ingredients to get there. We will try again this year."



Question: Is the experience of his new team-mate and five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah a big advantage for Loeb? In his quest for a first victory in the world's biggest rally-raid event, Sébastien Loeb can rely on one important factor: Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari is still a rival, but this time he is also his team-mate at Prodrive. A new arrival who could certainly be of great benefit to him, even if the defending champion remains an opponent of the record world champion. In 2025, they will start together for the newcomer Dacia.



"Nasser has been my opponent for several years," emphasises Loeb. "We've had some great battles at rallies. Now he's in the same car as me. I don't think it fundamentally changes the spirit of the race and the fight, because at the Dakar we spend the whole day in the car, each with his co-driver. The aim is to get round as quickly as possible. Apart from that, we've always been friends. Having him in the team allows us to benefit from his experience, the feel of the car and more. I don't see that as a bad thing. It's true that it's always easier to fight against an opponent from another team because you have your own team behind you. This time the team will be a bit split. In any case, Nasser's experience in the team is a plus."