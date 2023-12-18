Chicherit and De Mévius with Toyota in the rally raid

Guerlain Chicherit and Guillaume de Mévius will compete in the Toyota Hilux from Overdrive in the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC), including the next Dakar Rally (05 to 19 January 2004).

The two Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ vehicles for the 2024 Dakar have been prepared by Overdrive Racing, a renowned company in the rally raid, and will be entered by the Belgian team. Guerlain Chicherit, winner of the 2022 Morocco Rally and two stages of the last Dakar, will be competing for the 13th time in this desert spectacle in Saudi Arabia, once again with the aim of fighting for victory in the world's toughest rally.



For his part, Guillaume de Mévius will continue his commitment that began last October in Morocco in the T1+ category. It is a logical progression for him, who has distinguished himself with an OT3 over the last two years.



The Dakar Rally will take place in Saudi Arabia from 5 January to 19 January 2024, on a route totalling 7,891 km, including 4,727 km of special stages.



Guerlain Chicherit, Toyota Hilux: "Endurance is one of the keys to winning the Dakar. This applies to the driver and also to the car, which has to be reliable. In this context, our Toyota Hilux is undoubtedly the best T1+. That's one reason why Nasser has won three times with it. Now it's up to me to make the difference by relying on my experience and my speed. And I can rely on the support of Guillaume de Mévius, with whom I am working on this future project."



Guillaume de Mévius: "I'm very excited and can't wait to take part in my first competition in a Toyota. Working with Guerlain Chicherit is a fantastic opportunity. He has extensive experience in rally-raid and I still have a lot to learn. It's incredibly motivating to work with him and build my future in this category. My goal for this Dakar is to get as close to the top 5 as possible, with a specific target to secure the 'Best Rookie' title."