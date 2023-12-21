Audi prepared for third start at the Dakar Rally

The Audi RS Q e-tron is about to take part in its third Dakar Rally. The Audi Sport team has optimised the pioneering rally prototype with electric drive, high-voltage battery and energy converter in meticulous detail for the toughest rally of the year. The three driver pairings Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz are facing the most difficult task of the year with optimism, but also respect.

Audi was the first manufacturer to develop a T1U model for the Dakar Rally. The aim: the electrically powered prototype should prove that a low-emission vehicle can master one of the toughest motorsport competitions and be competitive at the same time. "The Audi RS Q e-tron has already caused quite a stir in its first two Dakar participations," says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. "Audi was once again a technological pioneer in its outstanding motorsport history. We have initiated a paradigm shift. The combination of electric drive and a reFuel-powered energy converter is unique and very efficient. We know what we have already achieved. At the same time, we are looking forward to the next Dakar Rally with respect. It represents a major challenge." As in the past two years, Audi is relying on the Q Motorsport team of experienced team boss Sven Quandt.

Dakar Rally with a total length of around 7,900 kilometres

The drivers, co-drivers and management of Team Audi Sport agree: A particularly challenging edition of the Dakar Rally lies ahead of all participants. Twelve stages on 14 days in Saudi Arabia cover 4,727 kilometres. Including all liaison stages, this results in a total distance of 7,891 kilometres. The teams often have to complete more than 400 kilometres a day on the special stages. "That's why it's important not to lose your energy during the rally," emphasises Stéphane Peterhansel. "I have trained a lot on the bike. We have to be able to rest well during the nights, and we also pay attention to our diet."

One of the special challenges this year is a 48-hour stage. It takes place on 11 and 12 January and forms a joint stage - the sixth of twelve. The organisers have chosen the Empty Quarter with its seemingly endless chains of dunes as the terrain. As the motorbikes and quads are travelling on a different route, the leading crews in the cars and racing trucks will not be able to make any tracks in the sand on these two days. In addition, the participants have to do without the regular service and are only allowed to help each other. That night, however, they are spread across various bivouacs. They are also unable to perceive and assess the performance of their opponents. "This will be a major strategic challenge," says Peterhansel's co-driver Edouard Boulanger. "But the second week will also be tough, because this year the rocky stages only come at the end. A lot can still change then."

Development work in detail on the Audi RS Q e-tron

The development team led by Dr Leonardo Pascali has improved the RS Q e-tron in many details. "The new set-up improves comfort and is also very efficient," emphasises Carlos Sainz, who has optimised many rally cars in almost 40 years as a professional driver. Mattias Ekström adds: "For me, it's about how we utilise the car perfectly in the sand. It helps that we can drive through the dunes without changing gear." Edouard Boulanger notes a shift in the emphasis of individual topics: "At the beginning of the project, the focus was on the fundamental development of the complex drive technology and the car. In the meantime, we have also found the time to improve many aspects in the cockpit. We can better control the noise development and its consequences, and the driver and co-driver are also better protected against the effects of hard impacts and extreme loads. The technicians have worked hard on this this year and have made real progress. A big compliment for that."

The electric drive of the RS Q e-tron with high-voltage battery draws its power from an energy converter. Audi has been relying on residue-based reFuel for its operation since the last Dakar Rally. This saves 60 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions. The regulations limit the output of the electric drive to 286 kW in January 2024, distributed between the front and rear axles. Many other new details reduce maintenance times for the team and make the prototype safer, more reliable and more comfortable.

Team Audi Sport part of a strong starting field

343 participants have registered for the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally. They will start with 72 cars in the T1 and T2 classes, 42 other models in the T3 class, 36 smaller SSV vehicles, 46 lorries as well as 137 motorbikes and 10 quads. "We are competing against very strong and experienced rivals," says Rolf Michl confidently. "As every year, we expect that the balance of power will only really become apparent during the rally."

Carlos Sainz recognises many strong opponents: "Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and rally world champion Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter are definitely among them. Toyota also has a former winner in Giniel de Villiers and a number of good younger drivers in its line-up. And we certainly won't underestimate our new competitor Ford with former winner Nani Roma."

For the third year in a row, Team Audi Sport is entering the race with its unchanged driver line-up. As DTM Champion, World Rallycross Champion, 24-hour race winner and champion of an electric touring car series, Mattias Ekström probably brings the greatest variety of experience and successes to the table. "I've learnt a lot since I first competed as a rookie in 2020," says Ekström. "Our rivals are experienced and fast. I have trained and driven as much as possible to be ready. My co-driver and I have further increased our speed and our understanding of the sport." His navigator is fellow Swede Emil Bergkvist, who has quickly adapted to the Dakar Rally. "I'm already looking forward to the next edition, because our learning curve continues to point upwards," says the co-driver, who has only switched from the driver's to the co-driver's seat since working with Mattias Ekström.

As a 14-time winner, Stéphane Peterhansel is the lone record holder at the Dakar Rally. He relies on the announcements of his French compatriot Edouard Boulanger, who has already accompanied him to victory. Two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz is a giant of his sport. He first travelled with Lucas Cruz as his co-driver in 2009, and to date the two Spaniards have won the Dakar Rally together three times. They are the longest-standing driver-co-driver combination at Audi. "The upcoming Dakar will be tough, but we have prepared thoroughly for it," says Lucas Cruz confidently. "Physically, my programme included cycling and jogging on the mountain, plus exercises in the gym. Mentally, I prepare myself with a sports psychologist. This helps me with speed of reaction and multitasking tasks."

Well-established team as a great strength

The backbone in such a complex, varied and high-stress environment as the Dakar Rally is a reliable team. Team Audi Sport has co-operated with Q Motorsport from Trebur since day one. Sven Quandt, who won the T1 Marathon Cup in cross-country rallying as a driver in 1998, has long been a successful team boss. He has already won the Dakar Rally six times with his X-raid team and the World Cup for cross-country rallies eleven times. "Experience is the key to success in our sport," emphasises Stéphane Peterhansel. "Sven Quandt and his team have shown that they can overcome all challenges. With such a good team behind us, we sleep better at night and go into the stages with more confidence." His co-driver Edouard Boulanger adds: "We have a lot of new recruits in Team Audi Sport. They have familiarised themselves excellently with the subject matter over the course of this year and have driven the project in a good direction with their attitudes. That gives me confidence." Nevertheless, Mattias Ekström speaks for everyone when he says: "I have learnt to remain humble in this sport. There are such incredibly long days and so many of them."

With the combined experience of drivers, co-drivers, the entire team and the further developed RS Q e-tron, Rolf Michl has one wish above all: "We want to experience the Dakar Rally as smoothly as possible to show what we can do." (Audi)