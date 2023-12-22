Dakar Rally moves into focus - only 14 days to go

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German

The action begins with a prologue stage in AlUla on Friday, 5 January, before the convoy tackles 12 special stages and a total distance of almost 8,000 kilometres. Reaching the finish line at the Dakar is considered a success and the chequered flag will be waved in Yanbu on Friday, 19 December. The two-week Dakar Rally is a race on a scale like no other in the world, here are some figures.



The total distance of the 2024 Dakar Rally is 7,891 km; this includes 4,727 km of timed special stages and 3,164 km of liaison stages. The longest day of the rally will be Sunday, 14 January. A total of 873 km are to be covered, including a timed special stage of 483 km.



The 46th edition of the Dakar welcomes 778 competitors in 434 race vehicles representing 187 teams. There are 137 motorbikes and 72 cars (Ultimate category) registered. There will also be 46 trucks, 42 Challengers (formerly T3), 36 SSVs and 10 quads. A further 80 vehicles are booked in the Classic class. In this truly global event, 135 rookies are preparing for their first Dakar and a total of 72 nationalities (including support teams).



The extensive logistics operation behind the Dakar includes two ships, three aeroplanes, 15 helicopters and 100 lorries as well as 500 event personnel. The Dakar bivouac accommodates over 3,000 people and is 200,000 square metres in size. Over 8,000 meals are served daily in the bivouac's catering tent. At the Dakar, there are 300,000 bottles of water and plenty of Red Bull cans!



All new for 2024



The most anticipated section of the 2024 Dakar Rally is undoubtedly the 48-hour chrono stage. It begins on Thursday morning, 11 January, when the convoy sets off from the Shubaytah bivouac to tackle the 250 m high sand dunes of the desert in the "Empty Quarter". At 16:00, the competitors finish their races for the day and make their way to the nearest of the six mini-bivouacs set up along the 532km special stage.



That evening, due to marathon stage rules, competitors will be excluded from their teams and forced to carry out any necessary repairs themselves and with the tools at their disposal. Crucially, competitors are also separated from their rivals with no way of knowing whether they are losing or gaining time.



After a night camping in the desert, the remaining part of the 532 km special route plus 234 km liaison route must be completed before they hopefully reach the rest day bivouac in Riyadh sometime on Friday 12 January.



A first winner



Anyone who has followed Sébastien Loeb's racing career knows that he likes to win. After three second places at the Dakar, the nine-time World Rally Champion clearly hasn't done it all yet. The Frenchman returns in his BRX Hunter in 2024 and is still in the hunt for his first Dakar victory.



Other candidates for a maiden victory in the Ultimate class (formerly T1+) are the new additions to Toyota Gazoo Racing. What a story it would be if 21-year-old Seth Quintero or his Brazilian team-mate Lucas Moraes could claim victory on only his second trip to the Dakar.



In the Challenger class, defending champion Austin "AJ" Jones has a horde of hungry racers chasing him for glory himself. How long can it take for one of Mitch Guthrie Jr, Cristina Gutiérrez, Rokas Baciuška or Dania Akeel to park up on the top step of the Dakar podium?

