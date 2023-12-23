Dakar - Kris Meeke takes part with the G Rally Team

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Meeke Former rally pro Kris Meeke (Citroën, Mini, Toyota) will once again compete in the Dakar Rally (5 - 19 January 2024) and has opted for a Can-Am from the Belgian G-Rally team in the former T3.

After 2021, Kris Meeke is returning to Saudi Arabia this time with the Belgian G-Rally team in the Challenger class. At the 2024 Dakar Rally, he will compete in the Challenger category (ex-T3) in a Can-Am. Former rally driver Kris Meeke is returning to rally raid sport with the G Rally Team from Belgium.



The Northern Irishman, who was thrilled by the event during his Dakar debut in a T3 Can-Am from PH-Sport in 2021, should have replaced Giniel de Villiers a year later after a Covid-19 test at Toyota was deemed a false positive. Not on the radar in 2023, the former Citroën and Toyota WRC driver will be back at the start on 5 January 2024 in Saudi Arabia. His navigator will be Dutchman Wouter Rosegaar.



The G Rally Team will take part in the OT3 developed by Overdrive in 2021. In 2023, the Belgian team played the leading roles in the T3 classification thanks to Guillaume de Mévius and François Cazalet. Long in the lead ahead of the armada of factory Can-Am Red Bulls, the independent team ended up on the podium after mechanical problems.

