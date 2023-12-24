Dakar: TV, print, digital and social media

As the world's biggest motorsport spectacle, the Dakar Rally is also an event of an unrivalled magnitude in the media in all areas (TV, print, digital, social media).

The Dakar is "a challenge for those who go, a dream for those who stay behind", as Thierry Sabine put it when he created the rally 45 years ago. Now the race lives up to this motto by moving heaven and earth to make the adventure accessible to television viewers, internet users and readers all over the world. From the highs and lows of the adventurers to the breathtaking landscapes that await the participants in Saudi Arabia, not to mention the stories of everyday life in the bivouac. Dakar fans are spoilt for choice with a wide selection of images in various carriers and formats.

The Dakar will be covered worldwide, with shows produced on location and shown on TV news and special programmes on a total of 70 channels. Six major broadcasters are involved in bringing footage of the 2024 edition to the airwaves.

In France, the Dakar will be hosted by La Chaine L'Équipe with large-scale coverage. For the first event of the season, they are once again working with the traditional broadcaster France Télévisions, whose daily programme "Tout le Sport" with an average audience of 1.1 million viewers on France 3 will be developed into the Journal du Dakar. Eurosport will reserve a three-hour slot every day and thus bring the programme to the 63 areas of its broadcasting territory.

Key figures:



Over 560 accredited media representatives from 33 countries

130 press and agency photographers and teams on board 80 vehicles

5 TV helicopters

8 TV vehicles travelling on tracks and roads

23 production and broadcast vans for film material

22 cameramen and 26 on-board cameras

The official website dakar.com, with over 4.6 million unique visitors in 2023, is the centre of this digital ecosystem. It offers users numerous opportunities to follow the race in real time and experience the Dakar experience up close: Live updates, live tracking, standings, stage reports, interviews, photos and videos as well as participant profiles.

All this content can also be viewed via the Dakar mobile app (available for iOS and Android).

A new feature is now available in the live reporting module of the race: Stage Replay. Users can select multiple vehicles and relive a head-to-head duel of their favourite competitors by following on the map the tracks left by the competitors during the stage as if they had started at the same time.

Choose your team. This year, the Dakar, together with Aramco, is launching the first version of its free betting game "Dakar Race to Win". Players form their teams by selecting a competitor from each class (RallyGP/Rally2/Ultimate/Challenger/SSV/Quads/Trucks) within a limited budget and in accordance with the prize set for each competitor according to their potential. At the end of each special, the ten best participants collect points and increase the balance of players in the race to win a host of prizes. As not every competitor finishes the Dakar, each team is allowed two substitutions during the rally. Read the rules of the game and register at https://racetowinbyaramco.dakar.com/.

Social media: a digital community

Over 7 million followers use the Dakar's social media, following the race with a wide range of content, taking a look behind the scenes of the rally and interacting with drivers and crews of all sizes.

The seven community managers responsible for the rally generate around 250 posts a day for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Weibo: action reels, unusual interviews, threads with competitors, mechanics and service teams.