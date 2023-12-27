Dirk von Zitzewitz ends co-driving career

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz, winner of the 2009 Dakar with Giniel de Villiers and third in the 2022 Dakar with Yazeed Al-Rajhi, is leaving the world of rally racing after suffering several injuries.

The Dakar Rally starts in just over two weeks. For the first time in 24 years without Dirk von Zitzwitz. Despite requests, the 2009 winner in the VW Touareg with Giniel de Villiers has closed the chapter on rallying after more than 400,000 kilometres.



An end to his career that clearly shows the dangers of the profession. There will be no 25th Dakar participation for Dirk von Zitzewitz in 2024. The German co-driver, who has been a regular co-driver for Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi at Overdrive since 2020, will leave his place at the 45th edition to his compatriot Timo Gottschalk. The Dakar Rally starts on 5 January 2024 in AlUla (Saudi Arabia).



In an interview with the Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper, Dirk von Zitzewitz explained that his ailing body needs rest. He was injured in an SSV accident during the Baja Hungary in 2019 (a broken collarbone and several ribs). Since then, he has suffered from irreversible consequences such as a stiffened spine. The risk of deterioration in the event of another accident must be taken seriously ... especially as this could have happened during the 2023 Dakar. In fact, without realising it, Dirk von Zitzewitz had broken a thoracic vertebra after a collision in the passenger compartment of the Toyota Hilux T1+ during stage 5. A warning that prompted him to take a step back and let Timo Gottschalk take the lead for the rest of the 2023 W2RC season.



"I need distance because I sometimes get nostalgic," explained von Zitzewitz. "I still find it difficult to say that the Dakar chapter is over. There is a struggle inside me. But it has to be done. Also to protect myself."

He deliberately turned down requests and offers from Al Rajhi and other top teams.



Fifteen-time German enduro champion Dirk von Zitzewitz will be organising motorbike tours during the Dakar in January 2025, including a trip to Kenya. "And I'm planning a Kenya tour in January 2025, that's always been my dream. I feel more comfortable on two wheels than on foot! I feel like a biker at heart."