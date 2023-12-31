Dakar: Sainz aims for fourth victory - at the age of 61!

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Carlos Sainz is back on his feet after the 2023 accident and is looking forward to benefiting from fairer technical regulations between his hybrid Audi and the other 4x4 vehicles at the 2024 Dakar.

At the age of 61, Carlos Sainz still has no intention of hanging up his gloves. The Madrilenian is aiming for a fourth victory at the Dakar 2024 in his last participation at the wheel of the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 from 5 January in AlUla (Saudi Arabia). "I have to prepare myself more than when I was younger."



The two-time World Rally Champion must take revenge. In 2023, a few days after he was the first leader of the race, he had to retire from the race after a front flip and a damaged suspension on the Audi RS Q e-tron E2.



This winter, "El Matador" wants to raise the bar and can count on adapted technical regulations to give Team Audi Sport a fairer chance. "We believe that we have worked in the right direction with the suspensions, which was one of the most important points for improvement," he said. "If you analyse the data, you can see that with our weight we accelerate less than the competition because we weigh 100 kg more, so the extra power will compensate for that."



Sainz added: "This is a good thing because it's something I've been asking for for two years. As you know, weight and power are the two key elements in motorsport and if you have the same power and 100kg more, you're not going to be as competitive as the opposition. Now with a bit more power - if we can get our reliability under control - we will have a strong team to compete with and hopefully get a decent result."



Despite the passing of the years, Carlos Sainz promises to be 100 per cent physically fit at the age of 61. The veteran indulges in daily fitness and cardio exercises. "You have to be in excellent physical condition to be able to drive at full power for five hours for a fortnight," he admits. "You have to know yourself well and know when you reach a certain level at a certain age. You have to be strong because of the high heart rate you get when driving in extreme conditions, at high speed and over a long period of time."



Sainz continues: "Muscle strength is just as important as cardio (cardiovascular system). You have to be strong in the neck and back. And generally in the whole body, because of all the bumps and jumps you encounter along the way over long periods of time and many days. If you're an experienced rider like me, you know your body well, but at the same time I have to prepare more than I did when I was younger. So it's not easy."