New Toyota GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U ready for Dakar

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull The Toyota Gazoo Racing works team, which consists of five vehicles, is fully prepared. Shakedown, technical checks and prologue await the participants. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The start of the 2024 Dakar Rally is just days away and the Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) Dakar team has deployed close to the start bivouac in the town of Alula in northern Saudi Arabia, where the rally is scheduled to begin with a 28km prologue on 5 January. All five of the team's GR DKR Hilux EVO T1Us have been fully assembled on site and will undergo a trial test to confirm that all systems are working as expected before the team completes the necessary technical checks. This is also where the second World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) kicks off.



The team will be represented by Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon; as well as Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz, both crews driving in Red Bull colours. Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy will line up in GR livery, as will their team-mates Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet as well as Guy Botterill and Brett Cummings.



The five crews will tackle the twelve stages of the Dakar 2024, starting with the prologue on 5 January near Alula. The final stage will lead to the coastal town of Yanbu. The rest day will take place on 13 January in the Saudi capital Riyadh.



Alain Dujardyn, TGR W2RC Team Principal: "We are delighted to be at the start of a new era for the TGR Dakar and W2RC team. With the GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U, we not only have a new car, but also four new crews competing for us in the Dakar Rally. I wish all our crews the best of luck for the upcoming rally, especially the crews who will also be taking part in the rest of the W2RC season. We have a great car and a great technical team. Now it's time to go racing."

Shameer Variawa, SVR Team Principal: "I have done two Dakar rallies as a driver, but this year I am excited to come back not only as a team principal but also as a proud father. My son Saood will be competing in the Dakar Rally for the first time and I wish him and Francois a good, clean race. As for the rest of the team, we are looking forward to seeing our new GR DKR Hilux EVO T1U in action and measuring its performance against the competition."



Red Bull has established itself as a leading supporter of extreme sports and athletes, making it a perfect fit for Toyota Gazoo Racing's Dakar and W2RC endeavours. The Austrian energy drink manufacturer has been working with TGR since 2020, and the commitment bore fruit when the team won a second Dakar title in January 2022 and a third in 2023. (Toyota)

