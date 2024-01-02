Dakar: Prodrive with seven hunters and dream team

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Prodrive will compete in the 46th Dakar Rally (5 - 19 January 2024) in Saudi Arabia with seven hunters and can hope for its first victory with the dream team of Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The 2024 Dakar Rally will be one of the biggest challenges Prodrive has ever faced in its 40 years at the top of international competition. Seven Prodrive Hunter vehicles will take on the epic adventure from the north to the vast dunes of the "Empty Quarter" in the south in Saudi Arabia in January 2024 in the new "Ultimate" class. The 7,891 kilometres of the Dakar 2024 are expected to be one of the longest and toughest in the third chapter of the Dakar.



Prodrive is leading two of the most recognisable names in motorsport, Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah. Loeb begins his fourth year with the Banbury-based squad, while Al-Attiyah joins Prodrive for his first major rally-raid event after competing in two smaller Bajas in the Hunter in November. Back in the familiar sands of the United Arab Emirates, Al-Attiyah confidently won the Dubai International Baja against familiar rivals to further boost his confidence at the wheel of his new Hunter challenger and rack up vital test miles ahead of next month's Dakar.



Loeb maintained an impressive pace throughout the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship in the BRX Team Prodrive Hunter and led the title chase until the halfway point, but then bad luck crept in and denied him the crown. But with co-driver Fabian Lurquin, they want to improve on their two second places from the last two Dakars. Loeb/Lurquin set the pace at the 2023 Dakar with seven wins on 14 stages, including a record-breaking six consecutive victories. In fact, the Prodrive Hunter won a total of nine of the 14 stages, with Guerlain Chicherit winning twice in his brown/orange-coloured vehicle.



Al-Attiyah has his sights set on a sixth Dakar win with four different manufacturers, while his tally of 47 Dakar stage wins is just three behind Ari Vatanen's overall record from the early 1990s. One of the strongest duos in off-road motorsport is due to his success with co-driver Mathieu Baumel, who will compete in the 2024 Rally Raid competition as 'Nasser Racing'.



The Brazilian X-Rally team will tackle the Dakar with two Prodrive Hunters after a year of familiarising themselves with the agility and performance of the cars in Mexico, Brazil and Morocco, where Cristian and Marcos Baumgart finished in the top three in their regular top 10 on the stages. The placings are the final results at these events. One of the toughest challenges their cars have faced this year was the Sertoes Rally in Brazil, where scorching heat, narrow tracks and mud demanded strength and resilience from the entire X-Rally team and served them well as they prepared for next month's adventure in Saudi Arabia.



Another challenging rally for which Prodrive prepared a Hunter was the 2023 Taklamakan Rally in China and the YunXiang China Team. Over 12 days and 4,300 kilometres, driver Sun Ping drove the car through some of the toughest canyons, riverbeds and The YunXiang team is now bringing three new Prodrive Hunters to Dakar 2024: Liu Feilong/Yicheng Wang, Sun Ping/Liao Min and Zi Rong/Pan Hong Yu, all of whom want to be at the forefront of the ever-growing drive to conquer Dakar from the Far East.



Prodrive's 44-strong workforce also includes the two T5 race trucks that will take part in the rally to transport spare parts should they be needed mid-stage, and will be used to service the Hunter during the new '48-hour Chrono' stage, in which only the drivers will take part.



A total of 17 Prodrive vehicles underwent scrutineering in the port of Barcelona (Spain) on 2 December before being loaded onto a ship that took competitors, service trucks, camper vans and press cars to the Saudi port of Yanbu on the Red Sea coast, ahead of the 360 km journey to the start of the 2024 Dakar Rally in AlUla on 5 January.



Sébastien Loeb, Bahrain Raid Xtreme: "Together with Prodrive, we have achieved some good results, but for me, the Dakar is my goal. To get the best out of the big stages, Fabian and I will work hand in hand to get the speed and navigation right and avoid mechanical problems. However, there are always a few hidden things on the Dakar that we will piece together over the course of the huge adventure that this rally always entails. I'm looking forward to it."



Nasser Al-Attiyah, Nasser Racing: "When I drove the Prodrive Hunter for the first time, I was very happy with how the car behaved at high and low speed, so I immediately felt familiar behind the wheel. Obviously the Dakar is a target for us for another win in another car and hopefully we can get closer to Stephane Peterhansel's Dakar win record. We have prepared well with the team and believe we have a good chance at the start in AlUla."



David Richards, Chairman of Prodrive, said: "When I turn back the clock and think about how we started this programme with Bahrain and the BRX team, and remember how much work has been put into the car and every event since then, I have to say I'm very proud of what we've achieved and that the seven Prodrive Hunters are signed up for Dakar 2024. Having Seb and Nasser together is a dream team for Prodrive as they have the experience, the speed, the co-drivers and the car to push from the first stage. Dakar represents the pinnacle of world motorsport with incredibly gruelling stages, especially with the addition of the '48-hour Chrono' stage this year, and it's a challenge we're really looking forward to." (prodrive)