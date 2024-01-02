Al-Attiyah and Loeb - allied rivals for victory

The rivalry between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb, who have been battling for victory until now, will reach a whole new level when they compete against each other in the same team for the first time from 5 to 19 January.

The Toyota clan has lost its captain from Qatar, who brought home three trophies, but still has a squad of XXL contenders, including Yazeed Al Rajhi, Lucas Moraes and Giniel de Villiers, who, along with the new recruits, have another shot at the title: Guerlain Chicherit, Guillaume de Mevius and Seth Quintero.



Multiple champions Stéphane Peterhansel (14-time record winner) and Carlos Sainz (three-time winner), still a force to be reckoned with, are determined to take their hybrid Audi to the top of the rankings. X-raid will also be fighting for victory with Vaidotas Žala and Krzysztof Hołowczyc, as will Century with Mathieu Serradori and MD Rallye with Christian Lavieille and Simon Vitse, while Ford will be making its Dakar debut as a constructor with Nani Roma in the cockpit of its prototype.



The established order of rally raids on the planet was turned upside down in 2023. Nasser Al Attiyah, the five-time Dakar champion (including three wins at the wheel of a Toyota Hilux, whose T1+ version was an exquisite blend of reliability and high performance), and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel seemed comfortably in the lead. Sébastien Loeb proved to be the Qatari's biggest challenger, finishing second behind him in the previous two editions after another tantalising second place in 2017, just behind his then team-mate at Peugeot, Stéphane Peterhansel. Their hunger grew unabated as the year progressed, with Al-Attiyah and Loeb together winning 24 of the 34 stages of the W2RC (14 against 10).



After a successful title defence, world champion Al-Attiyah proved his penchant for the unexpected by parting ways with the Overdrive TGR squad and joining Prodrive, a team that has defied all conventional wisdom by developing a highly competitive Hunter T1+ in just three short seasons. The two titans of the sport are now united under the same banner and equipped with equal firepower. They are united by the vagaries of the transfer market, but still competing for the most prestigious title of the season.



However, this match made in heaven does not mean the end of the Toyota clan's championship ambitions. Belgian Jean-Marc Fortin's team and its South African subsidiary, Gazoo Racing, have managed to retain many of their most experienced Hilux drivers while making smart new signings. Among the veterans, Yazeed Al Rajhi, who finished at the bottom of the podium two years ago and is now making his tenth start as reigning winner^ of the Morocco Rally and runner-up in the W2RC, is probably the best choice. Third place last year also went to a Toyota driver, Brazilian Lucas Moraes, who was the breakout star of 2023 in his rookie season and is back in AlUla to prove it wasn't a flash in the pan.



They are joined by another Toyota-backed talent, Juan Cruz Yacopini, at the end of a promising W2RC season in which he turned 24. The 2009 Dakar winner, Giniel de Villiers, has little left to prove. It would be foolish to write him off after his fourth place last year, the last of a whopping fifteen top five finishes in twenty Dakar starts. The newcomers are also causing a stir: Guerlain Chicherit is lured by the siren call and brings Guillaume De Mevius along for the ride. De Mevius is ready to make the quantum leap from Challenger (third in 2023) to Ultimate.



However, the most anticipated promotion is probably that of Seth Quintero, the young American with German co-driver Dennis Zenz, who has taken stage wins in the Challenger (twenty in three starts) and finished the first part of his career with the W2RC title in his pocket. The question of his transition to the big leagues at the age of just 21 will be one of the central storylines of the Dakar.



Nevertheless, the eagerly awaited showdown between Toyota and Hunter will not dampen the ambitions of the rest of the field. The 2023 edition dampened the enthusiasm of the Audi drivers, but the performance of the RS Q e-Tron E2 still gives plenty of hope - as long as reliability is on par. Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström all have what it takes to fight for the top of the leaderboard.



Reliability will also be a litmus test for the Ford-developed prototype entrusted to the experienced hands of Joan 'Nani' Roma, a winner on two wheels in 2004 and later in a car in 2014. Mini X-Raid is spreading its bets between both the experience of Vaidotas Žala and a returning Krzysztof Hołowczyc on the one hand and the youthful vigour of Spaniard Pau Navarro on the other.



Even two-wheel-drive competitors have no intention of watching from the sidelines. Even though South African manufacturer Century already has one foot in the T1+ category, it is relying for one last time on Mathieu Serradori in the CR6, and why not on Laia Sanz, who has yet to realise her full potential car racing. The MD Rally Team, which is equally committed to promoting two-wheel drive vehicles, has introduced an Evo 5 version of its Optimus buggy this season, which has a good chance of a top 10 finish with Christian Lavieille or Simon Vitse.