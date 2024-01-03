Dakar: Loeb finally wins after four podiums?

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Red Bull Sébastien Loeb is aiming for an eight. After four podiums for himself and his Prodrive team, he is finally aiming for his first victory at his eighth start in the Dakar Rally. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

After four podium finishes, record nine-time rally champion Loeb is finally hoping for victory: "We have all the ingredients to get there". In his eighth Dakar, Sébastien Loeb is still aiming for victory in the Prodrive Hunter, as he has never had a smooth run. Will 2024 be the year of the coronation?



Will the eighth start be the good one? This is the question that Sébastien Loeb must surely be asking himself a few days before the start of a new edition in Saudi Arabia to take part in Dakar 2024 (05 - 19 January 2024). So far, the Alsace-born Swiss driver has responded regularly, but has often had problems that have slowed his pace.



Despite the bad luck he may have suffered, the nine-time world rally champion has four podium finishes in seven appearances, including three second places. A nice result for someone whose rally raid is not his favourite discipline. So when the time comes to tackle the eighth start, Sébastien Loeb is ready to finally claim his first victory at the Dakar.



"It's true that I've been on the podium at the Dakar a few times," he recalls. "Last year we had a great second week and won all the stages. This allows us to see that we have the performance and the ability to fight for victory. It's never easy to win the Dakar. You have to be able to bring everything together, navigation, reliability, control... It's difficult to make a prediction, but I think we have all the ingredients to get there. We will try again this year."



But this time Loeb has his toughest rival in his own team. Five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah has retired from Toyota and will also be driving a Prodrive Hunter for the first time under his own "Nasser Racing" banner. Sébastien Loeb can rely on one important factor in his quest for a maiden victory in the world's biggest rally-raid event: Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari is still his rival and this time his team-mate at Prodrive.



A new arrival who could certainly be of great benefit to him, even if the defending champion remains an opponent of the former World Rally Championship (WRC) starter.



"Nasser has been my opponent for several years," emphasises Loeb. "We've had some great battles in a few rallies. Now he's in the same car as me. I don't think it fundamentally changes the spirit of the race and the fight, because at the Dakar we spend the whole day in the car, each with his co-driver. The aim is to get round as quickly as possible. Apart from that, we've always been friends. Having him in the team allows us to benefit from his experience, his impressions of the car and so on. I don't see that as a bad thing. It's true that it's always easier to fight against an opponent from another team because you have your own team behind you. This time the team will be a bit split. In any case, Nasser's experience in the team is a plus."