Overdrive Racing: 2024 with a large contingent

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Overdrive The Belgian team Overdrive Racing will be competing in the 46th Dakar Rally (5 - 19 January 2024) with a large contingent and a strong team, with Overdrive fielding nine Toyota Hilux vehicles.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Juan Cruz Yacopini, Guerlain Chicherit, Denis Krotov and Guillaume De Mévius are the strong line-up. Toyota is aiming to secure a hat-trick of Dakar Rally victories in Saudi Arabia.



Overdrive Racing from Belgium will enter nine Toyota Hilux cars and crew members from eight different nations and at the same time provide logistical support to Toyota Gazoo Racing at the 46th Dakar Rally. The opening round of the 2024 FIA World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) will be held entirely in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the fifth time. It begins on Friday (5 January) in Al-Ula and ends on 19 January in Yanbu on the Red Sea.



The Japanese manufacturer has won the world's most famous cross-country rally for the past two years and Toyota took five of the top seven places in the 2023 Dakar. Overdrive Racing has finished on the podium in the last two seasons with Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Lucas Moraes, and Al-Rajhi will lead the team again in 2024 with German co-driver Timo Gottschalk.



After finishing second in last year's W2RC behind his former team-mate Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah, Al-Rajhi has prepared well for his home race. The driver from the capital Riyadh took victories in Qassim and Jeddah in the last two rounds of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship after finishing second in the Dubai International Baja in November.



Argentinian Juan-Cruz Yacopini and his Spanish co-driver Daniel Oliveras finished third in the W2RC 2023 and seventh in last year's Dakar Rally. They occupy the second overdrive Toyota.



Guerlain Chicherit and Guillaume de Mévius have formed a multi-year partnership and will drive two GR DKR Hilux prepared by Overdrive Racing. Together with their respective co-drivers Alex Winocq and Xavier Panseri, the Frenchman and the Belgian will drive two cars in a brown and gold livery based on the GMC pick-up truck driven by Colt Seavers (played by Lee Majors) in the 1980s TV series "A Colt for All Seasons".



Chicherit presented the new livery at the Morocco Rally in October, but was unable to defend his title and retired after an accident. De Mévius was running strongly in the top 10 on his debut with the team in North Africa before losing time. He fought his way through the field and finished 19th.



Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltsov drive the fifth Overdrive Racing Toyota and the line-up of seven crews entered for the W2RC is completed by the Italian duo of Eugenio Amos and Paulo Ceci and the French duo of Lionel and Lucie Baud. The father-daughter combination completed a valuable test victory for their latest Toyota model at the Jeddah Rally in Saudi Arabia, finishing seventh and second in the T1+ category.



Isidre Esteve Pujol and José-Maria Villalobos finished last year's Dakar with Overdrive Racing and return to the team with the eighth car not registered for the W2RC. Ronan Chabot and Gilles Picard from France round off the impressive team line-up in the ninth Hilux.



In addition, Overdrive Racing is working with Toyota Gazoo Racing to defend the W2RC drivers', co-drivers' and manufacturers' titles that were so emphatically secured last season with wins in all five rounds of the championship and a one-two-three finish.



Toyota Gazoo Racing will field the latest versions of the Toyota GR DKR Hilux for Brazilian driver Lucas Moraes, talented young American Seth Quintero, South African driver Saood Variawa and 2009 event winner Giniel de Villiers. Moraes finished third overall last year as a member of Overdrive Racing together with Al-Rajhi's co-driver Timo Gottschalk, while the experienced South African Giniel De Villiers finished fourth. (Overdrive)