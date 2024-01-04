Team Ruppert back at the Dakar Classic Rally

After their debut in the 2022 Dakar Classic Rally with a G-Class Mercedes, the Ruppert Motorsport team is now taking part in Saudi Arabia with a Mercedes truck that is almost 30 years old. It starts on 5 January.

The Dakar Rally was always his dream. When the Dakar Classic was introduced, he was finally able to realise it, together with his family. Christian Ruppert from Schnaittenbach in the Upper Palatinate, now 60 years old, was a sidecar driver (Team fun42-racing ) in the IDM until 2018, initially with his wife Ursula as co-driver and most recently Ueli Wäfler from Bäretswil in the Swiss canton of Zurich in the boat.

In 2022, Christian, Ursula and their son Matias competed in the Dakar Classic Rally for the first time in a G-Class Mercedes. Although the Rupperts initially said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the thought of their experiences in Saudi Arabia never left them.

"It's like a virus that won't let you go," Christian Ruppert confessed to SPEEDWEEK.com long before the start of the Dakar 2024. After the old vehicle was sold, Ruppert acquired a Mercedes truck 1735 AK four-wheel drive, built in 1992, V8 turbo with around 400 hp.

Ruppert: "We were then still looking for a trailer, which we also found in Italy, but also with a service lorry in the front, a Ginaf X3331 to be precise, into which we installed a living compartment. In its younger years, the DAF took part in the Dakar three times as a racing truck, then a few more times as a service truck and was then used as a service for privately organised desert rallies."

It took a year to prepare for the upcoming twelve stages over 7400 kilometres in Saudi Arabia. "That's quite a challenge when you're driving 300 to 700 kilometres a day through the desert," says Ruppert. In the cab with him are his wife Ursula and son Matias. The service crew consists of Rudi Weich, who was there last time, Matthias Böller, who is a trained lorry mechanic and works at Mercedes, and Sven Syfrig, who is responsible for all the film reports.