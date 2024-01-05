418 vehicles at the 46th Dakar Rally

Following completion of the technical and administrative scrutineering, 418 vehicles in various categories are officially on the grid this time at the fifth edition of the Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

132 motorbikes (including 28 Original by Motul riders unassisted), including 30 World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) participants, 10 quads, all W2RC participants, 70 cars in the Ultimate category, including 22 in the W2RC, 3 in the Stock class, 42 in the Challenger class, 12 of them in the W2RC, 36 SSVs, including 12 W2RC participants, and 47 trucks.



There are 130 "Rookies", while 133 drivers, riders and co-drivers in the "Legends" category are competing for the tenth time or more. The field includes 27 female participants. In terms of the number of nationalities represented, France dominates with 124 competitors, ahead of Spain (84) and the Netherlands (62), the same three nationalities as last year.



Every evening they will be accompanied in the bivouac by the 78 vehicles taking part in the 4th edition of the Dakar Classic, which includes a caravan of 170 participants alone. A total of 770 participants will take up the starting positions for the 46th edition of the Dakar.



The second season of the W2RC will start with 86 participating vehicles. Finally, the Mission 1000 challenge, which offers alternatively powered vehicles the opportunity to tackle the terrain encountered on the Dakar over more manageable distances, comprises 6 motorbikes, 4 cars and 1 lorry.