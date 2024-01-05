Dakar: Ekström and Audi with first scent

Mattias Ekström set the first scent at the last Dakar start of the Audi RS Q-etron in the 27-kilometre prologue, which determines the starting order for the first real leg on Saturday.

The two-time DTM champion Ekström (2004 and 2007) has proven several times that he is one of the fastest drivers, but has too often been slowed down by technical misfortune. At least in Audi's last Dakar participation Ekström was able to enjoy a successful start to the 46th edition of the desert spectacle. He won the timed opening stage on Friday, the 27-kilometre prologue near the starting town of AL'Ula, which determines the starting order for the first real Dakar leg over 541 kilometres from AL'Ula to Henakyah with 414 kilometres on the fastest time.

The first surprise came from the American-German Red Bull team of Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz. They stepped up from the side-by-side category into a Toyota Hilux in the premier class and immediately caused a sensation. The team finished 23 seconds behind in second place, 15 seconds ahead of favourite Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter, who was followed by the Brazilian brothers Marcos Baumgart (+0:38) and Christian Baumgart (+0:44) in two other privately entered Prodrive Hunters as the next surprise in fourth and fifth place.

In view of these surprises, five-time Dakar champion and last year's winner Nasser Al-Attiyah looked somewhat pale on his first Dakar start in the Prodrive Hunter. He was 1:01 minutes behind in twelfth position, for the time being...