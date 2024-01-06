Start with a few surprises in the prologue

The 2024 Dakar Rally begins with surprises in the sand of Saudi Arabia during the 27-kilometre prologue. The prelude offered a taste of the intense desert action that follows twelve gruelling days of racing.

Huge sand dunes and extreme temperatures will put everything to the test over the next two weeks. Reaching the finish line in Yanbu on 19 January is by no means guaranteed, not even for the most experienced desert racers.

This is Team Audi Sport's third (and last) Dakar visit and once again they have put their cars in the hands of Stéphane Peterhansel, Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström. After collecting stage wins in the last two editions of the Dakar, the aim now is to park at least one Audi RS Q e-tron on the final podium. Audi's star in the prologue was Mattias Ekström, who set the fastest time.

Toyota Gazoo Racing has refreshed its line-up for this latest edition of the Dakar by recruiting one of the up-and-coming talents. 21-year-old Seth Quintero made his debut in the car class with his German co-driver Dennis Zenz on the 27km stage in Al'Ula, finishing second behind Ekström. Quintero's team-mates Lucas Moraes and Giniel de Villiers also have their own Toyota GR DKR Hilux vehicles at the start to attack on the 405 km special stage on Saturday.

Reigning Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah will be making his Dakar Rally debut. He is team-mates with his long-time rival Sébastien Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter. This highly competitive pair of drivers will have to find a balance between teamwork and individual glory as the rally winds its way through the dunes. Loeb fared better today, setting the third fastest time of the prologue, while Al-Attiyah finished less than 25 seconds behind his new team-mate.

For Guillaume de Mévius it was a good debut in the car class, having proven himself in the Challenger class (T3) in previous editions of the Dakar. The Belgian's Toyota Hilux Overdrive was only 1:47 minutes behind Ekström and ahead of the former Dakar champions Sainz and De Villiers.

One minute behind De Mévius was Laia Sanz, who is aiming to break into the top ranks of the car class on her 14th Dakar, which she achieved as a motorbike pilot before swapping two wheels for her Astara vehicle. (Red Bull)