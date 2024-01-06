Dakar/Day 2: Surprises with leader De Mevius

Rarely has a daily result at the Dakar Rally offered such a balanced field as the first real stage of the 46th edition with five different manufacturers and different drive concepts in the top 10.

After the first real stage from Al'Ulla over 541 kilometres to Henakiyah with the first fastest stage over 414 kilometres, a four-wheel-drive rookie finished right at the front. The Belgian Guilaume de Mevius, previously competing in the side-by-side category of the Dakar Rally in a Can-Am, delivered a perfect debut in the premier category in Overdrive Racing's Toyota Hilux.

He snatched the surprising stage win 1:44 minutes ahead of three-time Dakar winner and former champion Carlos Sainz (61 years old), who had slowly fought his way forwards in the sand and dunes in the Audi RS Q-etron during the first stage. And another "old man" made it onto the day's podium. Giniel de Villiers, winner with Dirk von Zitzewitz in the VW Tourareg in 2009, finished third, 9:18 minutes behind.

It's almost a matter of habit. The Latvian Vaidotas Zala has often been among the front runners in the starting phase of the Dakar Rally in the Mini of the German X-Raid team. This time was no exception. He finished fourth, 10:42 minutes behind the leader. Behind him was another fighter from the old guard. Sports car champion and Pikes Peak winner Romain Dumas fought his way to fifth place in the best two-wheel drive Rebellion Buggy (+12:18), 1:13 minutes ahead of last year's shooting star Lucas Moraes from Brazil in the Toyota Hilux.

The best German was once again Timo Gottschalk, who finished third with Moraes in 2023, in eighth place with his local Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi (+13:39). Mattias Ekström, best in the unofficial prologue in the Audi RS Q-etron, set the pace to some extent at the start of the first leg, but later dropped to tenth place with a time of 14:20 minutes.

The contenders for victory Nasser Al-Attiyah, competing in the Prodive Hunter for the first time at the Dakar Rally, and his team-mate Sébastien Loeb suffered time setbacks towards the middle of the stage. Five-time Dakar dominator and Rally Raid champion Al-Attiyah and last year's Dakar runner-up Loeb lost more than 20 minutes. Loeb finished the day in 19th position, 22:47 minutes behind the leader, and Al-Attiyah in 21st position, 24:47 minutes behind. Squeezed between the two Prodrive drivers were four-wheel-drive debutants Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz in the Toyota Hilux. Record 14-time winner Stéphane Peterhansel, competing for the 35th time, was a distant 22nd in the third Audi RS Q-etron with a time of 31:15 minutes.