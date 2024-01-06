Dakar: De Mevius: "I am completely surprised"

The Dakar Rally has written many stories in its 45 editions. A very special one was written at the start of the 46th edition with the surprising leader Guillaume de Mevius.

The Belgian has so far only been very successful in the two-wheel drive Can-Am, but he set the really big exclamation mark on his Dakar maiden voyage in the four-wheel drive Toyota Hilux.

Guillaume de Mevius has achieved three best times so far in the two-wheel-drive Can-Am, but now he has achieved his fourth best time, but for the first time in the premier class.

"A great debut," said the young Belgian. "I'm completely surprised, to be honest. We are smart and avoided tyre damage and I think that was the key today. But I'm quite surprised to have got so far forward. Overall it went well, the car is great, easy to handle, it's my second race behind the wheel so I'm starting to get some miles with it. And things are going really well with Xavier (co-driver Pensari), it's very calm in the car."

However, the favourites, who have so far been highly rated, cannot agree with this, such as last year's winner and five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah on his Dakar debut in the Prodrive Hunter.

The two-time defending champion had a disappointing start to this Dakar Rally, as did other big names. 22nd on the day, Al-Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel are almost 25 minutes behind the leader Guillaume de Mevius.

Al-Attiyah: "We really couldn't do anything!"

"We picked up two punctures in the first fifty kilometres, so we couldn't attack after that and we were just trying to reach the finish. Nevertheless, I'm happy because it was really difficult and we really had to take it easy. It was easy in the last 150 kilometres though."

The tone of his new team-mate Sébastien Loeb was slightly harsher: Sébastien Loeb:

"It was hell, we were just hoping to avoid any more tyre damage."

Sébastien Loeb, in a field more suited to trials than sprint races, completed his first special of the year in twentieth position, almost 23 minutes behind the winner Guillaume de Mevius. Despite this lacklustre performance, the Frenchman remains calm because his main rivals were just as unlucky as he was.