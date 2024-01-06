Dakar: Zala finishes fourth in the Mini JCW Rally Plus

After yesterday's short debut with no influence on the overall standings, the drivers had to complete the first real stage of the 46th Dakar Rally on Saturday.

The 414-kilometre stage with the best time took them to Al Henakiyah. Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza secured a very good fourth place in the Mini JCW Rally Plus.

The Mini JCW Rally Plus crew Krzysztof Holowczyc / Lukasz Kurzeja ended the day in 15th place, while their team-mates Pau Navarro and Goncalo Reis finished 29th. In the Challenger classification (formerly T3), Ignacio Casale and Alvaro Leon secured ninth place in the X-raid 1000R Turbo Side-by-Side.

When Zala reached the finish line after 414 kilometres, he was surprised by his strong position. The Lithuanian had started 22nd and was stuck in the dust of the cars in front of him for a long time. Despite this, he was able to stay in the leading group with his times right from the start and eventually finished fourth.

Pau Navarro and Concalo Reis, on the other hand, were unlucky. Due to a defect on the jack, they had to take a more cautious approach to part of the stage. As a result, they crossed the finish line without a puncture and had to settle for 29th place.

The second stage on Sunday from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi covers a total of 572 kilometres - 462 kilometres of which are against the clock. The participants encounter the first dunes here.

Vaidotas Zala: "I didn't expect this result. It was a really hard and long day with lots of rocks. We spent half the time in the dust of other vehicles and trying to overtake. We were totally surprised at the finish - but it was a nice surprise. The stage showed that the MINI works really well. A good start to a tough Dakar."

Krzysztof Holowczyc: "We've reached the finish of the first day. We're sticking to our plan and that's the most important thing. We're driving calmly, perhaps too calmly at times. But we still have almost two weeks of rally ahead of us. The Dakar is a marathon event. You have to manage your strength well so as not to make any mistakes, damage the car or destroy any tyres. I'm satisfied, the car is working very well. Now we have time to rest and tomorrow we continue with the second leg."

Pau Navarro: "We quickly caught up with other cars. Nevertheless, we were able to find a good rhythm. Unfortunately, the jack was damaged later on. That's why we had to avoid a puncture for the rest of the stage. We were careful on the road to reach the finish." (x-raid)