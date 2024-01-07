Dakar: Senior day, Sainz leads, Peterhansel wins

Carlos Sainz was the master of the (Ingolstadt) rings on the second day of fighting. The previous day's runner-up took the lead 1:51 minutes ahead of the German Timo Gottsckalk with his local Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi.

Almost quietly and secretly, without making a major appearance on the imaginary time sheets, the now 61-year-old Madrilenian took the lead at the last Audi start in the RS Q-etron. After the 463 kilometre longest decision of the fifth edition of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, Sainz led by 1:51 minutes ahead of the German Timo Gottschalk with his local Toyota chauffeur Yazeed Al-Rajhi. This underlined his ambition to win the marathon classic for the fourth time. Sébastien Loeb, who started the second decision in 19th place in the Prodrive Hunter, secured the last place on the day's podium with a gap of 4:17 minutes.

However, the team from Ingolstadt led by boss Sven Quandt had a little more to be happy about. "Mr Dakar" Stéphane Peterhansel, who started the second decision in P26, celebrated his 50th stage victory at his 35th Dakar start, just like Ari Vatanen once did, 29 seconds ahead of Loeb and 3:11 minutes ahead of rookie Seth Quintero with his German co-driver Dennis Zenz at the four-wheel-drive premiere in the Toyota Hilux. The young American-German Red Bull team finished fourth overall (+7:36). In terms of co-drivers, Germany was the most successful nation on Sunday with Gottschalk (P2) and Zenz (P4). Just eight seconds behind Quintero/Zenz was the previous day's winner Guillaume de Mevius (Toyota Hilux). Behind Mattias Ekström in the third Audi (+ 11:17) was five-time winner Nasser Al-Attiyah (+ 12:16) in his Dakar premiere in the Prodrive Hunter.

The second of the twelve stages from Al Henakiyah over 655 km to Al Duwadimi with 463 timed kilometres was a real challenge. From the bivouac in Al Henakiyah on 7 January, the route continues eastwards across the 2,149,690 square kilometres of Saudi Arabia. The competitors started the special stage on Sunday by crossing a 30-kilometre-long dune passage, which put the drivers' navigation skills to the test for the first time.

However, according to colleague Tim Althoff, the lion's share of this brand-new stage takes place on fast stretches where luck favours the brave - but not the daring. So on this day of the 46th edition of the legendary cross-country rally, caution was just as important as tactics. Endurance was of great importance on the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, as the participants were in for a long and tough day on the way to Al Duwadimi. The city with almost 90,000 inhabitants is located in the province of Riyadh in the centre of the Arabian Peninsula. On this day, 470 kilometres were completed in classification, with a further 192 km on the agenda as a liaison stage.

On this section, it was more or less the riders who had to take the lead on Saturday. The first imaginary best time was recorded at 96 kilometres by 14-time record winner Stéphane Peterhansel, in P26 on Saturday, who was 48 seconds faster there in the Audi RS Q-etron than five-time dominator and Rally Raid champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, in P22 the previous day, for the first time in the Prodrive Hunter, and one minute better than the German Timo Gottschalk with his local Toyota chauffeur Al-Rajhi.

At the 157 kilometre mark, however, the 21-year-old young four-wheel-drive rookie Seth Quintero with German Dennis Zenz in the co-driver's seat in the Toyota Hilux shot to the top of the timesheets, ten seconds ahead of Peterhansel and 25 seconds ahead of Al-Rahji. The previous day's winner Guillaume de Mevius was seventh in the Toyota Hilux (+5:01). Al-Attiyah was already 7:54 minutes down in P10.

At kilometre 274, Peterhansel passed Quintero for the imaginary lead by 1:13 minutes, while Sébastien Loeb, P19 on Saturday, took P3 in the Prodrive Hunter (+ 1:15). Last year's runner-up Loeb continued to press down the accelerator in the Hunter and crawled to within five seconds of the imaginary leader Peterhansel at kilometre 342. Quintero and Zenz finished P3, 2:34 minutes behind.

In the final phase, however, "Mr Dakar" Peterhansel made clear ship. On his 35th start in the Dakar Rally, he celebrated his first victory in 2024 and his second stage triumph in an Audi on the second leg, 29 seconds ahead of Loeb and 3:11 minutes ahead of four-wheel drive debutants Seth Quintero/Dennis Zenz (USA/D) in a Toyota Hilux. As a result, Peterhansel has now climbed from 26th overall on the previous day to ninth place (+13:16).

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 2nd of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi 3:54:40 2 Loeb/Lurquin (FB), Hunter + 0,29 3 Quintero/Zenz (USA/D), Toyota + 3:11 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 6:28 5 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 7:11 6 Chicherit/Winqocq (F), Toyota + 9:00 7 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 15:56 8 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 17:15 9 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 17:51 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 19:11