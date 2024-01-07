Dakar: Timo Gottschalk, very close to the top

A top driving and navigational performance: fifth place on the day for Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk, runners-up take more than ten minutes off the new leaders Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz.

Partial return from Al Henakiyah to Ad-Dawadimi with a lot of speed, first dune crossings, through canyons and with many tricky junctions - challenge accepted, challenge mastered: Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk made a big statement on the second day of the Dakar Rally and took second place in the overall standings. Coming from eighth place, they not only made up ground on paper, but above all on the track. The Saudi-Arabian-Brandenburg duo moved ahead of five rivals early on, setting the fifth-best time of the day and taking over ten minutes off the new leaders Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz (E/E, Audi) piece by piece. As a result, Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk also established a top starting position for the third day. Only one minute and 51 seconds behind in the overall standings, they will start Monday's leg from Ad-Dawadimi to Al Salmiyah in fifth place - a kind of "sweet spot" in cross-country rallying. The day's victory went to Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger (F/F, Audi).

The second leg of the 2024 Dakar Rally led from Al Henakiyah to Ad-Dawadimi. The fast special stage with 462 kilometres against the clock, 49 of which were neutralised in transfer zones on asphalt, was a challenge for drivers and co-drivers alike. For the first time in the 2024 edition of the Dakar, dunes were on the programme, 35 kilometres of rather easy nature thanks to uncomplicated climbs on firm sand. Canyons and a jumble of sandy tracks with many changes of direction in wadis rounded off the programme.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "A nice stage, sometimes very technical and slow, sometimes really fast. We got through well, were able to overtake a few competitors and didn't have any tyre damage. This second day went really well."

Timo Gottschalk: "The stage is in the bag! We got a lot out of our good starting position, Yazeed drove great. Good pace, but he never overdid it. Navigation was difficult at times and we had to orientate ourselves here and there. A nice stage, sometimes fast, sometimes technical. A good day for us!"

And then there was :

... a hot potato. The turbo in the Toyota Hilux DKR, as driven by Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk in the 2024 Dakar Rally, runs at an average of 1,000 degrees Celsius. No wonder: after all, the engine speed in this component is 175,000 revolutions.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 2nd of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi 3:54:40 2 Loeb/Lurquin (FB), Hunter + 0,29 3 Quintero/Zenz (USA/D), Toyota + 3:11 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 6:28 5 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 7:11 6 Chicherit/Winqocq (F), Toyota + 9:00 7 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 15:56 8 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 17:15 9 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 17:51 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 19:11