Peterhansel: "I can still beat Vatanen"

Stéphane Peterhansel edged out Sébastien Loeb by 29 seconds to P2 in his 50th Dakar Rally stage win (cars), but set 83 fastest times (car and bike) in his 35th Dakar start

Stéphane Peterhansel: "Yesterday was an absolute disaster. Today we put in a decent time and had fun in the cockpit, with nice stretches and dunes in the morning. Today there were no strays, no navigation errors, so it was a good stage. Yesterday was a shocker because I couldn't figure out how to drive properly on scree. It was a special stage and everything went wrong.... but as Pierre Lartigue said a long time ago, Dakar is still long. I didn't really keep count of my stage wins, I knew I was a match for Vatanen, but I had no idea if I'd already beaten him! You also have to remember that he had won as many stages as I had, but at a shorter distance. He is a legend. When he rode the Dakar, he used to win the stages and the overall win when it wasn't so important... But that means I still have a shot at beating him."

Loeb: "I hope to see Stéphane Peterhansel at the front"

After the tyre misfortune on the first day, last year's runner-up Sébastien Loeb opened the offensive for his first triumph in the cross-country classic on the second decision of the 46th Dakar Rally.

Only half a minute down on the day's winner Stéphane Peterhansel (Audi), Loeb in the Prodrive Hunter, P19 on Saturday, moved up to third place, just under four minutes behind the leader Carlos Sainz (Audi).

Sébastien Loeb: "Today was a nice stage. In contrast to yesterday, there was something for us to keep our car and tyres in one piece. The driving skills in this stage were at the beginning and in the middle with a bit of everything: dunes, ruts, off-track sections, tough navigation with hidden pitfalls... a bit of everything. We made a few navigational errors, but we soon found our way back on track. I hope to see Stéphane Peterhansel at the front so he can open the road tomorrow!"

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 2nd of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi 3:54:40 2 Loeb/Lurquin (FB), Hunter + 0,29 3 Quintero/Zenz (USA/D), Toyota + 3:11 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 6:28 5 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 7:11 6 Chicherit/Winqocq (F), Toyota + 9:00 7 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 15:56 8 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 17:15 9 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota + 17:51 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 19:11