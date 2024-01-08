Dakar/Day 4: German Timo Gottschalk in the lead

Timo Gottschalk from Brandenburg and his local Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi took the lead on the third leg of the 46th Dakar Rally.

Gottschalk, runner-up in the 2023 World Rally Raid Championship and winner of the 2011 Dakar Rally in South America together with Nasser Al-Attiyah in a VW Touareg, took the lead with the third-best stage win. There he relegated Carlos Sainz from Madrid, who was leading on Sunday, in the Audi RS Q-etron by 29 seconds to the place of honour and his Audi partner Mattias Ekström by 8:25 minutes to third place ahead of the Brazilian stage winner Lucas Moraes (Toyota).

Slowly, the unlucky drivers from Saturday also crawled their way to the front. Five-time Dakar winner and last year's winner Nasser Al-Attiyah climbed to fifth place overall (+10:49) ahead of 14-time record holder Stéphane Peterhansel (+18:05), who equalled Ari Vatanen in the list of stage wins with 50 victories on the previous day. Dennis Zenz from the Eifel region navigated the 21-year-old US boy Seth Quintero to eleventh place overall (+ 27:18) in the Toyota Hilux on the four-wheel drive maiden voyage.

The third leg of the 46th Dakar Rally led from Al Duwadimi over 733 kilometres to Al Salamiya with 438 kilometres on the fastest time. The fifth edition in Saudi Arabia will feature a marathon 48-hour stage in the first week. The third timed stage was a varied mix of stony sections, huge sandy areas and dune ranges. Finding the right rhythm was easier said than done in this potpourri of fast, slower and rugged terrain. To rub salt in the wound, the mechanics only had two hours to work at the finish of the special stage before the vehicles were parked in the marathon bivouac and parc fermé.

The Toyota drivers came up trumps at the start of the third stage. At kilometre 135, the opening winner Gauillaume de Mevius took the imaginary lead in his overdrive Hilux, 43 seconds ahead of Romain Dumas, the former sports car champion and Pikes Peak winner, 1:28 minutes ahead of Timo Gottschalk with his local driver and 1:26 minutes ahead of Denis Krotov. Five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah in the Prodrive Hunter was 2:29 behind in P6, his team-mate Sébastien Loeb in P10 (+ 4:31) and the current leader Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron in 13th position (+ 4:39). The previous day's winner and Sainz partner Stéphane Peterhansel was 5:25 minutes down in 17th place.

Dumas took the lead at kilometre 240, 1:23 minutes ahead of De Mevius, followed by Lucas Moraes (Toyota Hilux) by 1:29 minutes, Mattias Ekström (Audi) by 3:03 minutes and Sainz by 3:19 minutes. Gottschalk finished in P7 (+ 4:04), directly behind Al-Attiyah.

With his five victories with three different manufacturers, the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah is a first-class Dakar pro who doesn't let anything get him down. Towards the end of the third stage, the son of the desert really stepped up his game and catapulted himself to the imaginary top spot for the day at kilometre 352, just four seconds ahead of last year's third-placed Lucas Moraes, but already 49 seconds ahead of Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk, while De Mevius disappeared from the top 10. Loeb lost almost 20 minutes at the penultimate waypoint and dropped from third to ninth place (*24:58).

It was not enough for Al-Attiyah to win the day. Moraes took it, nine seconds ahead of Ekström, 1:09 minutes ahead of Gottschalk/Al-Rajhi and 1:33 minutes ahead of Al-Attiyah.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 3rd of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota 4:14:51 2 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 0,09 3 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:09 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:33 5 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 2:01 6 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 3:29 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 5:21 8 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 7:49 9 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 14:10 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 14:55