Timo Gottschalk takes over Dakar command

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk put in another strong performance on the third Dakar day, narrow lead in the overall standings, leading group remains close together, starting position becomes a tactical element.

The route to Ad-Dawadimi is mainly played on gravel and clay, with around a tenth in the dunes. Fans like to chant when their team has taken a surprising lead: "Blow the whistle!" - in the full knowledge that the best and most exciting part is yet to come. We also celebrate the moment when we write: Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk are leading the Dakar Rally after three days of competition.

On the third leg, the current runners-up in the FIA Cross Country Rally World Championship (W2RC) once again delivered a top driving and navigational performance, ending the day in a tactically valuable third position and thus relegating Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz (E/E, Audi) from the top spot in the overall standings. However, their lead after around a quarter of the distance covered was just 29 seconds - a blink of an eye in the world of cross-country rallying. The day's victory went to Lucas Moraes/Armand Monleon (BRA/ESP), who became the works duo in the Toyota team ahead of the 2024 Dakar Rally.

On the route from Ad-Dawadimi to Al Salmiyah, all driving and navigational skills were once again in demand. Stony paths in wadis with many washouts, fast and less fast sandy tracks, soft and less soft dunes as well as off-piste and canyons with difficult navigation awaited the participants. The 437 kilometres of special stages, 19 kilometres of which were neutralised, therefore offered a wide variety of challenges.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "To have taken the lead in the Dakar Rally - under our own steam - makes us proud. But we must not forget: We've only covered a quarter of the distance and haven't achieved anything yet. In this respect, we are really looking forward to the coming rally days."

Timo Gottschalk: "That was another really tough stage today - but we mastered it well. We had a slow puncture in the first part, but managed to save ourselves until the neutralisation, and another puncture in the second part - so it was again at the limit in terms of tyres. The mechanics have a big job ahead of them today: parts of the bodywork look a bit wild because of all the bushes. But the guys are getting on with it, even if two hours have to be enough today."

And then there was...

... a flood of data. The engineers at Overdrive Racing master it day after day. After the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally, they read out around 500 megabytes of data from the Toyota Hilux DKR's memory - roughly comparable to 125,000 pages of densely written A4 paper in plain text.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 3rd of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/diff. 1 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota 4:14:51 2 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 0,09 3 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:09 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:33 5 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 2:01 6 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 3:29 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 5:21 8 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 7:49 9 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 14:10 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 14:55