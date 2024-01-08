Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "I'm really proud of us"

Local driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk took the lead on the third leg of the 46th Dakar Rally in his home country.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi: "To have taken the lead in the Dakar Rally - under our own steam - makes us proud. But we must not forget: We've only covered a quarter of the distance and haven't achieved anything yet. In this respect, we are really looking forward to the coming rally days."

Lucas Moraes: "It was a perfect day"

With his first stage win at the Dakar Rally after his podium finish last year, Brazilian Lucas Moraes has written his country into the Dakar history books.

Never before has a Brazilian won a stage in the car category. The official driver of Toyota Gazoo Racing is in fourth place overall, less than a minute off the podium.

"It was an incredible stage, but I have to hand it to Armand because the navigation was very difficult and he was on the right track in all aspects. We had a good pace and had no punctures. We even stopped to help Seth - we gave him our spare wheel so he could finish too. It was a perfect day."

Sébastien Loeb: "It's difficult to understand"

Last year's runners-up Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin suffered three punctures and therefore had to repair their tyres, losing 23 minutes to the stage winner. In the overall standings, the Prodrive crew is in ninth place, almost 25 minutes behind the leader.

"It was a complicated day with three punctures, so we had to repair after the third one. We lost a lot of time repairing and re-inflating the tyre. Then we had to stop every twenty kilometres because we lost air, so we lost a lot of time. It was a bit unlucky because the punctures were all on the tread of the tyre, so it wasn't as if we hit the stones very hard. Sometimes you have punctures when you go slow, sometimes you go fast and you don't have punctures. It's hard to understand how we can really manage that and everyone struggles with it. That's the way it is."