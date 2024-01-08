Dakar/Stage 3: Zala makes it into the top 10

On the third stage from Al Duwadimi to Al Salamiyah, Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza in the Mini JCW Rally Plus made it into the top 10, securing tenth place on the 438-kilometre stage and also taking over this position in the overall standings. Krzysztof Holowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja finished 25th in another Mini JCW Rally Plus. The three X-raid 1000R Turbo side-by-sides are currently still in the competition. Pau Navarro and Goncalo Reis unfortunately had to end the Dakar early. Navarro injured his wrist in yesterday's rollover and had to withdraw from the race.



On Monday, the drivers completed a "light" marathon stage. After the test, the team is allowed to work on the race cars for two hours. These are then parked in the parc fermé in Al Salamiyah and may not be touched again until tomorrow morning before departure. While the teams then have to drive on to Al Hofuf, the crews stay in Al Salamiyah and spend the night in tents provided by the organisation.



This time, careful handling of the vehicle was the order of the day. After all, the mechanics don't have much time to check the vehicles and prepare them for tomorrow's fourth stage. So after a flat tyre at the start of the stage, Zala took no further risks. Nevertheless, he still managed to secure tenth place.



It was a difficult day for Holowczyc and Kurzeja after their bad luck yesterday. A motorcyclist crashed directly in front of them. During the evasive manoeuvre, he hit a large stone and severely damaged the vehicle. Although the mechanics were able to repair the Mini JCW Rally Plus, the Polish duo received a penalty time of 23 hours and 30 minutes. Starting from 29th on the grid, he was able to make up a few positions and finished 25th.



On Tuesday, the crews will head to Al Hofuf, where the deployment teams will be waiting for them. But first they have to complete 299 kilometres against the clock and 332 km of liaison stage. The stage consists mainly of gravel sections with a short excursion into the dunes at the very end.



Vaidotas Zala: "It was another long and challenging stage with lots of rocks. Unfortunately, we suffered a puncture after around 30 kilometres. That knocked our confidence a little and we became more cautious. On the other hand, we got through the stage well and brought the MINI to the finish in good condition. We also made it into the top 10 in the overall standings. But we still have a lot of kilometres ahead of us."



46th Dakar Rally 2024



Result on the 3rd of 12 stages

Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota 4:14:51 2 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 0,09 3 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:09 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:33 5 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 2:01 6 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 3:29 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 5:21 8 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 7:49 9 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 14:10 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 14:55