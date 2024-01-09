Lucas Moraes, first Brazilian winner of the day

On the third stage of the 46th Dakar Rally, Lucas Moraes wrote a piece of history in the long annals of the marathon classic, becoming the first Brazilian to win a stage in the car classification.

Moraes caused the big surprise in the bivouac twelve months ago when he finished on the podium in his debut Dakar together with his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk. Since then, Moraes has been given the keys to a Toyota GR DKR Hilux and teamed up with Spanish co-driver Armand Monleon. This duo is currently in fourth place overall after three stages.

Moraes was delighted: "It's an incredible feeling and I have to thank Armand and the team for all their hard work. I dedicate this victory to my daughter, who has been in hospital for the last four days, but she's better now. It was very hard for me to be away from home, but this victory means a lot to me."

It was Saudi Arabian driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, however, who fought his way to the top of the overall standings on the way to Al Salamiya in the overdrive Toyota Hilux together with Gottschalk. The Audi RS Q e-tron of Carlos Sainz was close at the top of the Ultimate class, just 29 seconds behind Al Rajhi in second place.

Sainz said: "I was travelling really fast and driving in the dust of Mattias Ekström. Then I got into a hole and the car almost rolled over."

Mattias Ekström in the second Audi completed the podium in the overall standings, while Moraes was less than a minute behind the Swede. "I took a wrong turn at a big dune and had to turn back, but apart from that we had a smooth day and can't complain," said Ekström.

On the third leg, the defending Dakar champion, Nasser Al-Attiyah, managed another climb up the rankings. Despite three punctures, the Qatari maintained his pace, setting the fourth-fastest time of the day and moving up to fifth place overall. "We had a third puncture 30 km before the end of the stage. We didn't have any spare tyres left, so we just had to keep going. There is some damage to the left rear tyre, but the mechanics will work quickly to fix the problem," explained five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah.

For Stéphane Peterhansel, Sébastien Loeb, Seth Quintero, Guillaume de Mévius and Giniel de Villiers, the Dakar remains an up-and-down affair. This group of riders is still in search of a consistent series of top results on the stage. "I'm depressed because I wanted today to be another good day like yesterday and instead we're playing the flip-flop game of one good day followed by a bad day. Hopefully we'll make it onto the podium again tomorrow," said Quintero on his maiden voyage in the four-wheel drive Toyota Hilux.

Laia Sanz brought her Astara into the top 20 and is trying to beat her previous best Dakar result on four wheels with 23rd place overall.

The news was better for Quintero's friend Mitch Guthrie Jr. in the Challenger class. The American set a blistering pace in his Taurus T3 Max and claimed his first stage win of the year. Today's result put Guthrie Jr. on the overall podium, 15:58 minutes behind leader Eryk Goczal. "We pushed hard with a group of guys at the front of the Challenger class and it looks like we took the stage win. Our goal for this rally is to have clean days and this was another one," Guthrie noted.

In the Challenger category, Cristina Gutiérrez improved to fourth overall, joining her Taurus colleague Dania Akeel, who herself was recovering from a difficult start to the Dakar, in the top 10 of the stage. Can-Am riders Austin "AJ" Jones, Chaleco López and Rokas Baciuška all suffered early defeats, with López currently the best of this trio, 42:45 minutes off the lead.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 3rd of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Moraes/Monleon (BZ/E), Toyota 4:14:51 2 Ekström/Bergqvist (S), Audi + 0,09 3 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:09 4 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:33 5 Dumas/Delfino (F), Toyota + 2:01 6 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 3:29 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 5:21 8 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 7:49 9 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 14:10 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 14:55