That stands out: Two women and a garish duck

The women are clearly a minority at the world's toughest rally, but they also know how to stand out even without the best times, as Barbora Holická and Lucie Engová from the Czech Republic have now done in an unusual car.

There are more than a few eye-catching vehicles at this year's Dakar Rally. Audi's RS Q e-tron looks a bit like something you'd use to explore the surface of the moon, for example, while the sight of a 10-tonne truck rolling down a sand dune is an unforgettable sight to marvel at.

But perhaps the most beautiful vehicle of all at the Dakar 2024 is a fluorescent "duck".

"Duck" is the common term for a Citroën 2CV because it has a habit of swaying back and forth on bends. And the 2CV in question here is driven by the all-female crew of Barbora Holická and Lucie Engová from the Czech Republic.

The project with the name "Duckar", note the British name and pronunciation for "duck", competes in the "Dakar Classic" category. The two ladies are competing in what is probably the toughest motorsport test in the world, and in what is, at least visually, the most unsuitable vehicle.

As you would expect, there is a long story behind this.

"I have been involved in motorsport for more than ten years and drive in the Czech rally championship," said two-time Czech rally champion Holická, who competes exclusively in Citroëns, on the official Dakar website. "My family is not interested in motorsport at all, but I always wanted to go to races and see the cars. It might have been easier and cheaper to take a different car, but everyone loves the project."

Holická added: "When I got the opportunity to compete in motorsport, I gave it my all - no holidays, no shopping! I come from a traditional rallying background and also take part in hill climbs, but cross-country is completely new to me and the Dakar was something I could never have imagined. I knew people who worked there as mechanics and always joked with them: 'Take me with you! Then I met Olga."

That would be Olga Roučková, head of the Czech Samurais team, which is running the 2CV in this year's Dakar and is a frequent Dakar participant herself. After meeting Holická at a local historic event, Roučková invited her to the Dakar last year to see what it was all about.

Holická liked what she saw at the 2023 edition and started planning her own Dakar adventure. On Roučková's advice, she tried to enter the classic car category. The only problem was that she needed a car that could fulfil this task.

"I was tempted by the Citroën ZX Rally Raid (note: former winning car)," she said, "but it's impossible to pay for it! Then a friend said: 'You have to take the 2CV, it's the most fun'."

The 1979 2CV originally wore a beige livery and was first entered by Holická in the Berounka Revival rally last year. But despite its competitive history, this "duck" needed some serious preparation before it was ready to take on the brutal desert landscape of Saudi Arabia.

"I found a 2CV and a specialised mechanic, Tomáš Neruda," explained Holická. Neruda was able to work wonders and transform the rusty old 2CV into a fully prepared Dakar speciality vehicle. With the car ready for the rally, all the Czech driver needed was a co-driver to navigate her through the gruelling stages in Saudi Arabia. The Czech motorsport queen competes here: Lucie Engová.

Engová, an experienced co-driver in the Czech Rally Championship, is the daughter of the late Břetislav Enge, a legend in his home country who competed in both the European Championship and the World Touring Car Championship in the 1970s and 1980s. The son and Engová's brother is Tomáš Enge, perhaps the greatest Czech racing driver of all, as he was the only driver from the country to compete in Formula 1 and drove three times for Prost in the 2001 season. Having one of the biggest names in Czech motorsport on their side has certainly helped to draw attention to Holická's Duckar project, which has only been made possible by the generous support of the fans.

Speaking of attracting attention: How about this psychedelic paint job? That's courtesy of Czech pop artist Josef Rataj, who has also been a strong supporter of the project. Add all these ingredients together and it's fair to say that Holická had created a Dakar icon before the humble duck had even turned the wheel at the classic rally-raid event.

"It might have been easier and cheaper to take another car," she said, "but I think it was the right move because everyone loves the project. There is a great community around this car."

Holická and Engová's goal for their project is simple: to sneak through to the finish line of the 2024 Dakar.