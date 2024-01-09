Dakar/Stage 4: German Gottschalk pulls away

The result after the fourth leg of the 46th Dakar Rally made for a varied lead. Timo Gottschalk and his local Toyota chauffeur Yazeed Al-Rajhi extended their lead to 4:04 minutes over Carlos Sainz in the Audi RS Q-etron. Last year's winner Nasser Al-Attiyah took another step up in the overall standings. The Rally Raid Champion moved up to third place on his Dakar debut in the Prodrive Hunter and was 11:03 minutes behind Al-Rajhi after the fourth of twelve stages. This put three manufacturers ahead in the interim classification. Al-Attiyah pushed Mattias Ekström off the podium into fourth place by 5:39 minutes, ahead of Monday's winner Lucas Moraes (+19:31) in the official Toyota Hilux. Loeb climbed to sixth place after his first fastest time (+23:50).

Colleague Tim Althoff described the fourth stage from Al Salamiya over 631 km to Al-Hofuf with 299 km on best time as follows: After the vehicles had to rest overnight under parc fermé rules in the Dakar bivouac, the second part of the marathon stage continued on Tuesday. The day officially counted as the fourth special stage of the 46th edition of the Dakar Rally, after the mechanics were only available to the drivers for two hours after the stage the day before to get the cars back on track.

From Al Salamiya, in the centre of Saudi Arabia, the route on this day leads further east to the metropolis of Al Hofuf. Over 332 kilometres of liaison stage and 299 kilometres in the classification were on the agenda for the drivers before the teams were able to receive their participants at the bivouac near the city with more than 700,000 inhabitants.

Al Hofuf lies in the heart of a lush oasis with over three million date palms. The stage consisted primarily of fast sections, but also surprised us with a few navigation puzzles. Any mistake would certainly result in a high price.

Rally Raid champion and last year's winner Nasser Al-Attiyah has by no means written off his sixth marathon triumph near his home in Qatar at the Dakar maiden voyage in the Prodrive Hunter. At kilometre 125 he stormed to the top of the imaginary time table, 38 seconds ahead of the overall leaders Yazeed Al-Rajhi/Timo Gottschalk in the Overdrive Toyota Hilux, 45 seconds on Stéphane Peterhansel (Audi RS Q-etron) and 52 seconds on his Prodrive partner Sébastien Loeb. Monday's winner Lucas Moraes, who lost more than five minutes in P16 in the Toyota Hilux, realised that the Dakar Rally is a rollercoaster, especially with its dunes.

However, Al-Attiyah did not stop there and continued to push the pace. At 229 kilometres, the defending champion was 27 seconds ahead of last year's runner-up Loeb, 1:22 minutes ahead of Al-Rajhi, already 4:34 minutes ahead of Sainz and 4:36 ahead of Peterhansel in the imaginary daily standings, while Moraes' deficit in P12 had now increased to 9:49 minutes. Al-Attiyah seemed to be on course for his first stage win in the Hunter. However, his team partner Sébastien Loeb knew how to prevent that. Last year's runner-up, who was not exactly kissed by Fortune in 2024 either, took his first stage win, 1:08 minutes ahead of local Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Raji and 1:22 minutes ahead of Al-Attiyah.

46th Dakar Rally 2024 Result on the 4th of 12 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time/Diff. 1 Loeb/Lurquin (F/B), Hunter 2:36:02 2 Al-Rajhi/Gottschalk (SAU/D), Toyoyta + 1:08 3 Al-Attiyah/Baumel (QA/F), Hunter + 1:22 4 Sainz/Cruz (E), Audi + 4:38 5 De Mevius/Panseri (BF), Toyota + 5:21 6 Peterhansel/Boulanger (F), Audi + 5;59 7 Serradori/Minaudier (F), Century + 6:56 8 Zala/Fiuza (LT/P), Mini + 7:38 9 Vitse/Lefebrvre (F) Optimus + 7:52 10 Prokop/Chytka (CZ), Ford + 8:05